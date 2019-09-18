CII opens access to SJP vulnerable client qualification 'pilot'

"The main aim of the petition is to ask the CII and SJP to reconsider and allow fair access for everyone without a two-year wait. This would be a great result for the industry and most importantly our clients" - frenkel topping's Tom Matthieson.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) to open up pilot of its St. James's Place qualification to wider membership

Today (18 September), the CII said that while is has been working in collaboration with SJP, it was always the intention to make the unit available to the whole market.

The CII and SJP have now agreed to open up the pilot more widely to help accelerate completion and availability.

Once the review of lessions learned from the pilot has taken place and the qualification becomes Financial Conduct Authority-approved, it will then become widely available.

Earlier this month (6 September), the CII launched a vulnerable client qualification exclusive to SJP partners and advisers.

SJP has been working with the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) over the last two years to develop the Level 6 qualification, which is being offered as part of the programme towards Chartered status.

It was designed to help SJP advisers develop a detailed and holistic understanding of vulnerable customers and their needs. The CII originally said it would be available to all members in two years.

The launch brought a surge of angry responses from advisers with one saying he was "disappointed rather than surprised" to hear of the exclusive qualification.

'Disappointing approach'

Frenkel Topping Group IFA Tom Matthieson also created a petition this morning to encourage the CII and SJP to allow all members access to its exclusive vulnerable client qualification.

On his petition page, Matthieson said financial planners currently look after at least one customer who is considered vulnerable and would, therefore, benefit from having access to the course, instead of having to wait two years.

Matthieson said: "It is disappointing to see this approach being taken, in my opinion SJP and the CII have a great opportunity here to help our industry as a whole right away and have instead decided to make everyone who's not part of SJP wait two years to be allowed access to the course."

He added: "The main aim of the petition is to ask the CII and SJP to reconsider and allow fair access for everyone without a two-year wait. This would be a great result for the industry and most importantly our clients."

'Launch of pilot period'

In addition, Personal Finance Society (PFS) CEO Keith Richards said: "I can fully understand the reaction and criticism surrounding the positioning of this generic subject and I apologise that it was positioned as an exclusive arrangement when it is actually the launch of the pilot period."

"Both SJP, CII and PFS want the whole profession to benefit from this unit and the pilot period will be used to incorporate the output from the current FCA consultation on the fair treatment of vulnerable customers," he said.

The CEO added: "It is standard educational practice for professional bodies to develop new material with specific organisations that have the necessary resource and appetite and the CII is keen to partner with other financial advisory firms where there is a clear need."

The pilot unit will award advisers with 30 points towards the qualification once it is FCA approved and available to take.