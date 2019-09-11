CISI launches SM&CR toolkit ahead of December deadline

The new CISI toolkit has been launched to ensure members are prepared for the December deadline.

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has launched its Senior Managers & Certifications Regime (SM&CR) Conduct Rules toolkit to help members prepare for the upcoming rule changes

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched the SM&CR in 2016. It will apply to all financial services from 9 December this year, bringing with it new administrative, regulatory and conduct requirements.

SM&CR aims to reduce harm to consumers and strengthen market integrity by making individuals more accountable for their conduct, while encouraging a culture of personal responsibility throughout businesses.

The CISI's toolkit focuses on one of the three pillars of SM&CR - conduct rules. It correlates the five conduct rules specified by the FCA and provides information to CISI resources and material relevant to each rule.

'No stone unturned'

CISI head of professional standard Rebecca Aston said: "Our own discussions with firms have shown that there is a need for a resource dedicated to providing further context on each of the Conduct Rules - which, by themselves, are quite open-ended."

She said the CISI spent some time developing the toolkit both before and after the SM&CR extension.

"Ultimately we are aiming to fully equip our members with as much accessible information as possible to ensure that no stone is left unturned in their efforts to provide a first-class, financial services experience for the consumer," she said.

In July, the FCA confirmed those who hold the Client Deadline Function must be 'certified' under the incoming rules, but there was some confusion as to where paraplanners stood.

It was argued that the regulator did not provide enough clarity in its consultation on the rules, as it decided to exclude some employees from being considered to hold the Client Deadline Function.

The regulator excluded those who do not have the scope to choose, decide or reach a judgment on what should be done in a given situation, and whose tasks do not require them to exercise significant skill.

As such, the FCA said these employees would be subject to the third tier conduct rules, rather than the second tier rules for ‘certified' workers.