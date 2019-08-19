App available with Unum group income protection policies at no extra cost

Unum has launched [email protected], a range of medical support services available via a single app and provided by Square Health.

Designed to support employers, employees and their families through group income protection, it offers four key services: remote GP, second medical opinion, mental health support and physiotherapy.

It aims to provide access to a remote GP within two hours of an appointment request, and offers unlimited face-to-face video consultations with a UK-based GP at any time.

Two second medical opinions - face-to-face or via video with a UK-based specialist - and up to eight mental health and physiotherapy consultations, including initial assessments, are available each year.

'Expansive medical network'

"We know that access to convenient medical support can be a major challenge for workers and their families," said Peter O'Donnell, Unum UK CEO. "By partnering with Square Health we're providing employees with direct access to an expansive medical network to help with diagnosis and treatment as and when necessary.

"Employers want to support the health of their workforce and we wanted to offer a service that made a tangible difference. Early treatment can often result in a quicker resolution to a medical condition or problem and bring added peace of mind."

'Clinic in a pocket'

Dr Bippon Vinayak, Square Health founder, added: "We are delighted to partner with Unum to introduce [email protected] Based on our well-established ‘Clinic in a Pocket' concept, we have placed an easily accessible ‘clinic' in the hands of employees for use by themselves and their families.

"The service provides access to a UK GP at any time and from anywhere in the world. In addition, it provides help with two of the most common causes of workplace absence - musculoskeletal and mental health.

"We've been working closely with employers and these services are cited as best at addressing the biggest challenges to employee wellbeing, and we know how much an insurance product that also helps employees manage their health will be valued."