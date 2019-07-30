yulife... unlocking the group risk market with gamification?

Katie Crook-Davies meets co-founder and CEO of yulife, Sammy Rubin, to find out about his 'yuniverse'

yulife launched in November 2018, calling itself ‘the world's first ever lifestyle insurance business'. Offering group life insurance products and an app which uses gamification to encourage employee health and wellbeing.

COVER recently sat down with Sammy Rubin, co-founder and CEO of yulife, to hear his plans for its £10m investment, understand more about its move into the advised space and, of course, learn about the ‘yuniverse'.

The vision

Rubin's vision is to "make life insurance cool" and he sees lack of value appreciation as the challenge. "I think there's a real opportunity to reimagine life insurance as a force for good and as a force for life," he says. "[To] move beyond it being seen as a commodity-play to a real-value proposition.

"As an industry, we really value life insurance and we often talk about how we can reach new people. My ambition is to help the public value life insurance. I think the way to do that is not through preaching or scare tactics, but is to really engage with people."

And when it comes to engaging consumers, Rubin believes that gamification holds the key. "How are people spending their time?" he asks. "Most people spend their time on their phones and most of them are playing Candy Crush! We believe that we should be going to where people are.

"Therefore we are now working with the world's best games designers and employing gamification principals to build a game within our life insurance platform that people want to engage with."

The ‘yuniverse'

The yuniverse, which Rubin describes as an "alternative reality", presents users with different challenges based around health and wellbeing, which can be anything from walking for 10 minutes to completing a five-minute meditation. As the user completes challenges they earn ‘yucoins', which can be exchanged for real rewards, such as air miles, Amazon and ASOS vouchers.

Rubin explained: "Users progress through the yuniverse until they reach yunity, and then they enter a new world."

And gamification principles have been adopted across the yulife proposition in the form of employee leaderboards, following demand from SME customers. "Companies said to us that they were looking for a tool that would bring people together, different departments, different locations and promote social cohesion," says Rubin. "The leaderboards are extremely popular, so we've spend a lot of our technology time on customising our leaderboards."

This customisation provides flexibility to employees who can create new leaderboards and invite their friends to compete across a range of wellbeing challenges.

‘One in three use the app every day'

Rubin is pleased with the engagement levels on the yulife health and wellbeing app. "What's amazing for us is our engagement stats," he tells COVER. "We are finding that one in three of our customers use the app every day and half of those access the app four or five times a day.

"Most life insurance companies have a touchpoint with their customers once or twice a year if they're lucky."

yulife claims that its app is effective at increasing activity levels, with average steps prior to on-boarding sitting at 6,806, increasing to an average of 7,507 post on-boarding. A commendable 10% increase, but a way off the NHS recommended 10,000 steps per day.

yulife not only focuses on improving physical wellbeing, but mental wellbeing also, with members completing almost 50 minutes of weekly meditation on average. The start-up has also experienced large amounts of interest from employees regarding their mental health offering, despite preconceptions. "During a recent client on-boarding session a head of HR said to us; ‘we're not sure how many people will sign up for the mindfulness session, it sounds a bit airy fairy, we're not sure it's going to work.' But it was in fact the busiest session!"

The protection proposition

yulife currently offers three protection products.

yulife group - a group life insurance product which typically provides cover equal to two to four times an employee's salary. The basic product costs from £4.99 per member per month and yulife has also introduced group critical illness and group income protection add-ons.

yulife lite - an individual accidental death benefit product providing £100k of cover costing £7.99 per member per month

yulife - an individual life insurance product with a maximum cover level of £395,000. This is the only underwritten product, which requires applicants to answer eight underwriting questions. Employees have the opportunity to adjust their insurance levels and cover costs from £14.99 per month.

All three products provide access to yulife's wellbeing app, partners and rewards.

Rubin confirms that yulife group is the most popular product, particularly among SMEs, the provider's ‘sweet spot', who will typically purchase cover for all of their employees under the group scheme.

yulife is operating under an MGA model with AIG providing the life insurance products and carrying the risk, which makes sense following AIG's acquisition of group specialist, Ellipse, at the beginning of this year.

‘Growing the market'

One hundred companies have joined yulife since launch in November 2018, two thirds of which have never had life insurance before.

"We're seeing a number of new companies coming to us who weren't thinking about life insurance but wanted wellness and employee benefits," says Rubin. "I'm really proud that we are growing the market."

Attracting and keeping talent is a huge challenge for businesses today and Rubin argues the yulife proposition provides a valuable retention tool. "Wellbeing and wellness is really high on business agendas," he adds. "They see what we're doing at yulife and want that for their staff and culture, so it becomes more of a cultural buy. The fact that life insurance is packaged within it is a bonus for them."

Future focus on growth

In May, yulife announced that it had raised £10m worth of Series A funding, taking the total amount raised by the start up to £13m, following the initial £3m raised last year.

COVER wondered what Rubin's plans are for the new funds. "Our real aim for this money is around growth, it's around growing our reach," explains Rubin. "Creating marketing spend and an infrastructure that we can deliver sales and really grow the business."

yulife's distribution has so far been direct, using social media and other digital marketing approaches to attract businesses to the product, in addition to proactively reaching out to heads of HR. However Rubin hints that they are now looking at new distribution channels, including partnerships with platforms that already deliver benefits to companies and employees. "We are looking for platforms that people use in the office already and yulife could be an add on," says Rubin. "We want to use our technology to integrate into those platforms."

In a COVER article released earlier this month, we announced that yulife plans to venture into the advised space, with the appointment of Barry Waring, ex-Omnilife sales manager, as head of broker distribution. Keen to "find new areas for business", Rubin explained that yulife "isn't your normal life proposition", and therefore believes that the proposition will be attractive for some advisers who might find it easier to sell than more traditional offerings.

On yulife's new appointment, Rubin is "really excited that Barry is coming to yulife and is bringing a team with him".

"His work with GRiD is absolutely aligned with our mission of raising the profile of group life insurance in a whole new imaginative way," he says. "So we are really excited that Barry and his team are joining yulife to help propel new engagement and new distribution opportunities working with brokers."

Adviser opinion

We decided to check in with some advisers who operate in the business protection and employee benefits spaces to get their thoughts on the yulife offering and whether it is suited to the advised market.

Nadeem Farid, head of employee benefits at Drewberry, welcomes the proposition. "It seems like providers are increasingly becoming aware that they need to do more to not only engage clients but also incentivise positive behaviour, as this comes with the potential for a healthier population and therefore lower claims," he says.

"From a company perspective, it's become ever more important for companies of all sizes to promote better mental health (aided by yulife's rewards for undertaking mindfulness activities) and physical health (e.g. yulife's rewards for distance walked). As such, from a company's point of view, it could be right up their street if they're looking to improve morale through offering insurance but also increasing activity and mindfulness in the workplace, which has ultimately been shown to reduce absenteeism.

"With the minimum number of employees set as low as four, yulife is also great for small business owners who want to provide their staff with insurance, but may feel that they're too small to be able to do so.

"yulife's services could be slotted in around wider protection conversations with businesses, especially around improving staff morale, employee engagement and ultimately helping move towards a healthier workforce and all the benefits that brings."

Naomi Greatorex, managing director of Heath Protection Solutions, added: "I think that the new yulife proposition offers real product innovation within the group space. The new insurance products promote health and wellness with employees through their interactive app, which encourages activity and offers rewards.

"Given the increased concentration from employers on providing additional benefits for their employees' wellbeing, yulife offer real added value. These new products are exciting and I am looking forward to talking about them with the businesses I speak to in the future."

The new Vitality?

The concept of health and wellbeing in insurance isn't a new one, in fact Rubin, previously founding CEO of PruProtect, now Vitality, helped the lifestyle insurer to enter the UK protection market back in 2007.

"Perhaps yulife's nearest competitor in terms of proposition would be Vitality, which offers points and a tier system whereby you can gain rewards and policy discounts in exchange for physical activity," says Farid. "However, Vitality's proposition, while incredibly successful and popular with clients, remains far behind yulife when it comes to this new ‘gamification' of protection insurance."

Greatorex adds: "Although this concept has been promoted by Vitality for individual and personal cover, this product offers a bespoke design for the group market."

‘Ups and downs'

Rubin explains that the journey so far, since launching nine months ago, has been a mixed bag. "There are things that have gone so much better than I imagined and things that haven't gone as well as I hoped," he admits. "The joys of the ups and downs of start-ups!

"We're not going to get everything right, we are going to make mistakes. The way we learn is through taking risks and seeing what works."

But with 100 companies on board, positive app engagement and future growth plans, Rubin is happy with yulife's progress so far. "As the giraffe says - it's all about loving being yu! And we feel that that's happening, and we are excited about that," he reflects.

There is no doubt that yulife's gamification adds a fresh twist to the traditional group protection model. It's also encouraging to hear that the majority of companies with yulife have not had protection previously, indicating some early success in terms of energising the group market. It is still, however, early days for the start-up, and we will not witness its full impact until we get the wider adviser reaction later this year.

The yulife team with Sammy Rubin [center left]