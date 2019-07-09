PFS launches toolkit to help advisers 'shout' about Chartered status

The Corporate Chartered toolkit offers documents explaining what consumers can expect from a Chartered business

The Personal Finance Society (PFS) has produced a promotional toolkit to help holders of Chartered status promote their achievement and "shout" about their status.

The Corporate Chartered toolkit offers documents explaining what consumers can expect from a business that has achieved Chartered status. It also gives guidance for "embedding the Chartered ethos" as well as suggestions to help members make their achievement more public.

Furthermore, the PFS said firms would be supplied with a Chartered wall plaque and window stickers to increase the visibility and promotion of their status.

It will also offer access to the digital Chartered logo for firms to insert into emails, web pages, social media, brochures and letterheads.

'Communicate commitment'

Chartered Insurance Institute development director Steve Jenkins said: "Every firm that holds Chartered status adheres to an ethical code that underpins broader commitments to professional values.

"These include putting clients' interests first, investing in ongoing development of their people's technical skills and knowledge, and supporting wider initiatives that benefit society as well as the growth of the profession."

Earlier this month, the PFS made the application-for-renewal process for corporate Chartered status easier through the introduction of a new, automated form.

Any firms applying for or wishing to renew their status will be able to do so and the form will automatically calculate whether a business meets the criteria for staff.