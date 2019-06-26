CII appoints Nick Turner as board president

“It is a privilege to be appointed as president of the CII at such an important and historic moment" - Nick Turner

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has appointed former Personal Finance Society president Nick Turner as the president of the overall body's board.

Nick Turner served as president on the PFS board from 2016 to 2017 and has more than 34 years of experience in the insurance sector.

He started his career at Axa before moving onto NFU Mutual, where he became a member of its board in 2013.

Turner said: "It is a privilege to be appointed as president of the CII at such an important and historic moment. "In these times of ever-increasing uncertainty, I see a real opportunity for us all to focus on building a greater level of consumer trust in our products and services."

He added: "I relish the opportunity to work with great minds from all sides of the profession, to gain recognition of the valuable work that we already do, and to see if we can find ways to improve for the future."

Aon chief executive officer Julie Page will also be joining the board as deputy president. She has also worked in the insurance profession for more than 30 years.