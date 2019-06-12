CII launches 'Our History' website

“We want everyone to be able to appreciate the heritage of the insurance profession" - CII's Sian Fisher

The Chartered Insurance Institute has launched a website dedicated to the heritage of the organisation and the evolution of insurance and financial services over its history.

The ‘Our History' website includes the original 1912 Charter of the CII as well as its collection of more than 1,500 'fire marks' - company emblems that used to signal who insured a particular property - which were formerly on display in the staircase of the Aldermanbury building.

It also includes a 360-degree virtual tour of the Insurance Hall at Aldermanbury, as well as details of the building's history and digitised versions of hundreds of insurance-related documents that date back as far at 1669.

CII chief executive Sian Fisher (pictured) said: "We want everyone to be able to appreciate the heritage of the insurance profession and now everybody from around the world can learn more about the history of the Aldermanbury building, insurance and the CII as an institution."