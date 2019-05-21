Almost two thirds of women over 45 find work difficult due to symptoms of the menopause

And 90% said that their employer had no support in place for women going through the menopause

Forth With Life, the biomarker tracking service, recently undertook a study of one thousand women based around the UK, all over 45 years of age and all currently in either full time or part time work, looking at how women in employment are affected by symptoms of the menopause.

The menopause is a seldom-discussed workplace matter, and yet it's something that affects hundreds of thousands of women every year. 77% of the women surveyed had already gone through the menopause, or were currently experiencing it, and just under two thirds of those respondents admitted that the symptoms they experienced made work much harder for them.

Symptoms affecting work

The survey respondents experienced typical menopause symptoms to varying degrees. The most common issue was hot flashes, which affected 73% of the sample group. The next was drowsiness or exhaustion, with which 63% struggled. 48% reported low mood, 47% found it difficult to concentrate and 43% had issues with their memory. Worryingly, as a result of the menopause symptoms they experienced, just over a third found themselves struggling with depression and anxiety, while 29% developed low self-confidence.

Over half (58%) of respondents said they were still experiencing symptoms of the menopause, and this continued to affect their work. 41% admitted that those symptoms were causing them to make mistakes at work. In addition, around 40% mentioned that the menopause had caused them to lose interest in their job

Lack of workplace support

Astonishingly, 90% of the women who responded to the survey said that their employer had no support in place for women going through the menopause.

Of the 10% that did offer support, 5% provided it in the form of free advice, or a 'menopausal club'. 3% had policies in place regarding menopausal employees, while another 3% offered training in psychological and physical well-being to line managers, allowing them to help staff members who were struggling.

Almost three quarters of the women in the sample group believed that their employers needed to do more to support women experiencing symptoms of the menopause.

Sarah Bolt, Forth With Life founder, commented on the findings: "The purpose of this study was to determine how significantly, and in what ways, women in employment are affected by symptoms of the menopause, and what policies and procedures are currently in place within organisations to provide help and support for matters of this kind."

"It's quite shocking to see the lack of support women get at work and our study highlights how urgent it is for UK employers to improve their policies and offer help that is much needed."