L&G pays out almost £300m for group protection

Rehabilitation and early intervention helped 18% of UK employees covered by GIP

Legal & General has revealed that it paid a total of £292m in group protection claims in 2018.

Through its group income protection (GIP) policies, the insurer was able to help 631 employees return to work within the deferred period, with a further 269 employees returning to work outside the deferred period with the support of early intervention services.

Following the ongoing trend in motion since 1999, mental health issues were once again the main reason for new GIP claims in 2018 (25%).

In 2018, L&G facilitated almost 3,200 sessions for claimants suffering from physical and mental health conditions to its physiotherapy and psychological provider partners.

Rehabilitation

"Being unable to work due to illness or injury can be a frightening prospect for many people which is why we are dedicated to supporting these individuals through our market leading rehabilitation services," said Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director at Legal & General's group protection. "We can provide quick access to trained experts who are completely focussed on giving them the right treatment and, where possible, helping them get back to work more quickly.

"Supporting an employee at an early stage can be the difference between people being able stay in work and managing their health challenges and taking an extended period off that could stretch into months, or even years. So, it's great to see so many people taking advantage of our flexible service, with nearly 3,200 treatment sessions being fulfilled through our partners."