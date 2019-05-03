FCA launches consultation on intergenerational differences
Baby boomers, generation X and millennials
'A great opportunity for life insurers and financial advisers to influence the future of protection and to reach more consumers'
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a consultation paper entitled Intergenerational Differences, which is seeking views on a broad range of financial circumstances and needs across three generations: baby boomers, generation X and millennials.
The FCA wants to know how far financial services providers operating in this space are currently meeting changing consumer needs from different age groups. To the extent that this is not happening, the watchdog said it "welcomes feedback on possible reasons why this is the case, and on what we could do to encourage the industry to do so".
Furthermore, the FCA is inviting responses on if there is anything it can do to enable and encourage innovation in this space.
The consultation document states that retirement is changing as life expectancy increases, and that all three generations are taking longer to build personal wealth and finding it harder to do so in their lifetime.
'A great opportunity'
Commenting on the paper, Vicky Churcher, intermediary director at AIG Life, said: "What a great opportunity for life insurers and financial advisers to influence the future of protection insurance, and to reach more consumers about the importance of protection insurance. The evidence the FCA has presented in its report suggests people are not building as much wealth over the years as they used to, and are leaving themselves at risk of being under real financial pressure if something goes wrong in life."
She continued: "The regulator is trying to do something positive. By calling on the industry to get involved in a discussion about intergenerational wealth and tell the FCA where the barriers to innovation are, it is saying protection insurance is really valuable, and is offering to look at what it can do to help customers buy protection insurance. It's a discussion this industry absolutely has to get involved in."
The consultation closes on 1 August.
|
What the FCA wants to know
* If there other factors driving changes in the consumer needs of different generations that it should consider
* If there are there other ways in which the factors it has identified as driving changes influence how individuals from across different age groups build up and access wealth
* To what extent financial services providers currently meeting the changing needs across different age groups
* If there are any barriers that are adversely affecting access to, and use of, financial products that would meet new and changing consumer needs
* If there is anything more that it could do to encourage and enable positive innovation in these sectors, or to enhance competition in the interests of consumers
* If there is any market or firm behaviour that causes or may cause potential harm to consumers
* If there are areas related to intergenerational issues which fall more appropriately to government or another public body, but in which, in accordance with our objectives, we can play a role
