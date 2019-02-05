FCA defends request for 'unprecedented powers'

The FCA and PRA were endowed with discretionary power over regulation for up to two years

How have regulators been preparing for Brexit?

The UK's key financial services regulators have defended their demands for "unprecedented" new powers, which they would use to "fix an emergency" in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Last week, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Andrew Bailey, economic secretary to the Treasury John Glen and deputy governor of the Prudential Regulation Authority Sam Woods faced questions from chair of the Treasury Select Committee Nicky Morgan, who warned the regulators' demands could create a "democratic deficit".

The regulators were defending the most influential of 53 statutory instruments (SIs) to be enforced from 29 March in the event the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

FCA to have 'unprecedented powers' after Brexit

Specifically, the Select committee questioned the SIs that would see the FCA and PRA endowed with discretionary power over regulation for up to two years, without the normal scrutiny of Parliament.

Bailey explained one key issue the SIs would help to overcome will be the sudden change in requirements for UK firms doing businesses with EU firms.

He said: "[The SIs] give us the power to wave and vary the application of these requirements [in efforts to reduce disruption].

"We think we have got a pretty good idea of the landscape but I am afraid I can guarantee you some [issues] will come up. We need the ability to deal with them quite quickly."

The SIs would be essential, the regulators argued, in order to transpose EU financial services laws into UK law and give UK regulators the power to delay implementation of requirements allowing time for firms to adjust.

This would include so-called "in flight" EU regulations, which will not be passed by the time the UK leaves the EU but that the regulators want to be able to bring into UK law when it does.

Morgan raised concerns the "unprecedented powers" could mean the UK will be governed by financial services laws that "MEPs will have a vote on, but MPs won't", resulting in a "democratic deficit".

In response, Glen said: "We need to be clear about what we are talking about here. These SIs are referring to standards that we are already subject to under the EU. They have already been scrutinised under the process you describe."

"The challenge we would face in the event of a no-deal, hard Brexit is how we would apply scrutiny in the future. That is really out of the scope of this exercise."

Glen added that the matter of future regulation would be for the scrutiny of a separate committee, set to meet in February, which will be meeting on the future on financial services regulation.

How have regulators been preparing for Brexit?

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority have been working with the Treasury and industry groups like the City UK to prepare for Brexit. This is what they have achieved so far.

• 53 statutory instruments that would seek to transfer the appropriate EU law into UK law and empower regulators with the capacity to enforce new requirements.

• The Temporary Permissions Regime allows EU firms currently conducting business in the UK to continue to do so post Brexit.

• The Future of Financial Services - on 25 January the Treasury Committee launched a new inquiry into the future of the UK's financial services sector once the UK has left the EU.

• According to Chair Nicky Morgan, "The UK may converge, seek equivalence, or diverge from the EU. As part of our new inquiry, the Treasury Committee will examine the risks and rewards of each of these choices".