ONS: Average marriage age up from 35 to 37.5

People marrying later potentially more exposed to IHT and financial pitfalls

Recent Office of National Statistics (ONS) stats showing people are marrying later - a figure pushed up by those choosing to remarry in later life - reinforce the need for couples to seek financial advice regarding inheritance tax strategies and other forms of financial planning.

"Getting married is just one of many life events which may prompt individuals to think about safeguarding their finances and planning for the future," said Mark Cracknell, head of protection distribution at Aviva. "With ONS stats revealing the age of getting married has gone up, couples should consider the accumulation of assets built up over time.

"Very quickly assets can add up to over the threshold amount of inheritance tax," he added. "Therefore, using a financial adviser to understand what products are available to help them be financially secure is vital when planning for the future."

In February, Aviva launched Whole of Life Insurance+ - a policy geared towards high-value clients at risk of IHT offered as part of a wealth management programme - while Canada Life recently released research indicating that one in 25 expect to inherit more than a million pounds.

Legal & General, meanwhile, has estimated that UK customers are at risk of losing £100bn by not writing life insurance policies into trusts.