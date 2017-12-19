ABI extends CI Minimum Standards consultation deadline

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has extended the consultation period for its 'Guide to Minimum Standards for Critical Illness Insurance' paper until 26 January 2018.

The consultation was previously set to run until 5 January 2018 but the ABI said it had decided to extend this period due to a high level of interest.

"We said at the outset that we wanted as many responses as possible and this extension will enable everyone to participate in the consultation," it explained. "We encourage everyone to engage with this consultation and look forward to receiving views from all corners of society."

Does ABI guidance put terminal illness cover on life support?

In November, the ABI renamed the consultation from the 'Statement of Best Practice for Critical Illness (CI) Cover'. The guide sets out a minimum standard for all CI products, though the ABI said insurers were free to offer customers cover above this standard.

The guide was first adopted in 1999, with full reviews carried out every three years and intermediate review in between.

Protection experts have responded positively to the consultation. Royal London ABI Critical Illness Cover Working Group proposition lead Jennifer Gilchrist said: "Anything that the industry can do to help customers and advisers compare products more easily is worthwhile."