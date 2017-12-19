ABI extends CI Minimum Standards consultation deadline
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has extended the consultation period for its 'Guide to Minimum Standards for Critical Illness Insurance' paper until 26 January 2018.
The consultation was previously set to run until 5 January 2018 but the ABI said it had decided to extend this period due to a high level of interest.
"We said at the outset that we wanted as many responses as possible and this extension will enable everyone to participate in the consultation," it explained. "We encourage everyone to engage with this consultation and look forward to receiving views from all corners of society."
Does ABI guidance put terminal illness cover on life support?
In November, the ABI renamed the consultation from the 'Statement of Best Practice for Critical Illness (CI) Cover'. The guide sets out a minimum standard for all CI products, though the ABI said insurers were free to offer customers cover above this standard.
The guide was first adopted in 1999, with full reviews carried out every three years and intermediate review in between.
Protection experts have responded positively to the consultation. Royal London ABI Critical Illness Cover Working Group proposition lead Jennifer Gilchrist said: "Anything that the industry can do to help customers and advisers compare products more easily is worthwhile."
More news
ABI extends CI Minimum Standards consultation deadline
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has extended the consultation period for its 'Guide to Minimum Standards for Critical Illness Insurance' paper until 26 January 2018.
Brett Hill: Adapting to an ageing workforce
By 2020, a third of Britain's workforce will be aged over 50 and so, writes Brett Hill, employers and insurers need to evolve and reassess how best to help older staff prolong their careers
Disease of the month: Sickle cell disease
Fergus Bescoby discusses the symptoms and underwriting considerations associated with the inherited blood condition sickle cell disease
Care home funding lottery threatens vulnerable pensioners - Royal London
Research by Royal London into care funding has found a huge variation in both the amount councils would be willing to pay towards care home costs and the extent to which people have to 'haggle' with their local authority to obtain a good deal.