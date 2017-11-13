FCA proposes charging firms who receive its invoices on paper

Some 8,000 authorised businesses are still receiving paper invoices from the regulator.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is considering whether to charge firms an administrative fee if they choose not to receive its invoices by way of an online system.

The regulator has proposed that all fee-payers receive their invoices through its online invoicing system or else pay a fee, from 2019/20, arguing a paper service for a small percentage of firms is inefficient, expensive and time-consuming.

The FCA revealed around 85% of authorised firms are currently using its online invoicing system but this, it said, still left some 8,000 businesses receiving paper invoices.

It added: "Paper invoicing for a small percentage of firms requires a separate process to be in place which is inefficient. Printing and distributing 8,000 invoices as well as the associated paper and postage costs is expensive and time-consuming.

"In addition, firms that are not online receive other fees correspondence by post, including reminder letters for non-payment of fees and credit notes, further increasing our costs and making us less efficient as we need to manually record these."

The FCA said it believed firms that wanted to continue receiving the "manual service" should shoulder the cost themselves rather than expecting others to do so as well.

The watchdog suggested that an annual fee of between £50 and £100 should cover the costs for the paper service but warned this was likely to increase as the number of firms receiving invoices declined and any existing economies of scale were eroded.

Comments on the proposals can be sent to the FCA up to 15 January 2018.