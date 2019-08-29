Blurred lines? Navigating the mental health first aid backlash

Companies are doing more than ever before to support the mental health of employees. But are they getting it right? Asks Katie Crook-Davies

Among the many takeaways from the COVER Mental Health Forum earlier this year was the need to avoid taking a tick-box approach to mental health. While breaking down stigma and installing open, more accepting workplace cultures is on the agenda for a growing number of businesses in Britain, a prevailing danger is that companies could be applying a sticking plaster to a much deeper organisational problem.

According to the government, stress and poor mental health costs UK businesses between £33billion and £42billion a year through reduced productivity, high turnover and sickness absence. This is equivalent to £1,205-£1,560 for every employee in the UK workforce [1]. It is clear that not only is a long-term mental health strategy good for staff wellbeing, it is vital for a company's bottom-line too.

But despite the increasing efforts from UK plc, some employee mental health training practices - in particular, the most prominent Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) - have been on the receiving end of criticism from professional bodies such as the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), as well as a host of clinical psychological experts and practitioners in the field.

Both the IOSH and HSE raised concerns around issues such as the boundaries in place between trainees and staff members, whether there is adequate support being provided for mental health first aiders and whether the training they receive is enough.

Here, we speak to industry experts to get their views on these concerns, and to hear what more we could be doing as an industry to ensure mental health support in the workplace is being implemented both properly and appropriately.

A two-day course

The pathway to becoming a mental health first aider requires the completion of a two-day course. This promises to deliver trainees a deeper understanding of mental health, the ability to identify triggers and signs, and improve interpersonal skills so that first aiders feel confident when supporting colleagues who may need mental health assistance.

For Matt Janes [pictured below], neuroscientist and mental health expert, two days, or 12 hours, just isn't enough. "You can't effect change in mental illness in a short period of time, even highly qualified psychologists and psychiatrists can't do that, so to ask people to do it in a workplace situation with 12 hours training is one hell of an ask, a slightly unreasonable ask."

Participants on the course are also provided with a mental health manual which details the various mental health conditions and the signs and symptoms of each. Mark Hashimi, director of strategic wellbeing (Hammersmith and Fulham) at Mind, and a mental health first aider himself, points out that the manual is not intended to be learnt back to front. "It is intended as a reference guide which includes useful signposting contacts," he tells COVER.

Eugene Farrell, mental health lead at AXA PPP, agrees, adding that the role of first aiders "is to be available to people; be available to talk and signpost on."

The two-day training course is delivered by mental health first aid instructors, who are required to complete a seven-day training course. Hashimi believes that the instructor is essential to the success of the program. "As important as the product that is being delivered is the person delivering it, and their experience and competency," he says. "Like all other products that exist on the market, it takes the trainer to ensure that the product or service is delivered ethically, professionally, appropriately and with relevant sector specific experience."

While Hashimi is encouraging of companies that consider putting staff members through MHFA training, his advice is "to make sure you have a clear bio or profile of the trainer delivering that course so that you can see what other experience they have in the world of mental health and wellbeing, or in the sector within which you work."

Blurred lines

The feasibility study published and funded by IOSH, in partnership with the University of Nottingham, found areas of concern around inadequate boundaries for employees. Principal investigator, Professor Avril Drummond, from the School of Health Sciences at The University of Nottingham, said: "We found examples where staff felt unsupported and where, for example, they had co-workers contacting them outside working hours. There were significant issues around lack of clarity with boundaries and potential safety concerns for the trained person."

But defining these boundaries is no easy task, how far should mental health first aiders be going to support their colleagues? When should support start and where should it stop? It would be reasonable to assume that a strong and trusting relationship could form between colleagues who share details of personal mental health struggles, so it would be equally reasonable to see how easy a first aider's support could incorrectly extend into the realms of counselling. According to Hashimi, "There's a known risk of taking this stuff on ourselves in any supportive role, as we are human beings and we care for people."

Farrell, meanwhile, highlights the importance of signposting. "A first aider's role is to be there and provide that initial support. They can follow up with that individual, but if they're following up two, three, four, five times and having sessions with individuals, then they've started to drift into that therapeutic area."

According to Hashimi [pictured speaking at the COVER Mental Health Forum below], this is an area that is extensively covered during the mental health first aid training. "Mental health first aid isn't teaching people to become psychologists, psychotherapists, counsellors, it's very clear on roles and responsibilities. It's very clear that it's not about offering specific advice, it's about listening, signposting and self-care."

Janes recognises that signposting is key, but still expressed concerns. "The bigger picture just isn't adequate, and if mental health first aiders are pushed into a situation where they have to serve the needs of someone struggling, what can they realistically do? It takes a great deal of knowledge and a great deal of emotional intelligence to know what to do, and when you do know what to do, the options unfortunately are so limited."

The importance of signposting

For Ed Watling, employee benefits consultant at Mattioli Woods, signposting to the "appropriate help" is essential, which could be outside of the limitations of NHS services. Watling sees employee assistance programs (EAPs), other employee benefits, health cash plans and even charities like the Samaritans, as useful resources for first aiders to signpost colleagues onto when required.

Mental vs. physical first aid

At the beginning of this year, workplace MHFA was debated in parliament following calls to bring equality between mental first aid and physical first aid in the workplace. And while MP support was strong, Janes argues that mental and physical first aid are "wildly different".

"If we compare mental first aid to physical first aid, from the simplicity of a cut finger to someone having a heart attack, it's an acute situation," says Janes. "So the person providing the first aid has to deal with an acute illness or disease. They make an intervention and then they refer out to a doctor or hospital.

"The thing that's wildly different in mental health is that you're talking about chronic illness, not acute illness, so therefore the role of the mental health first aider is different to that of a physical first aider."

Simon Blake, chief executive of MHFA England, argues the similarities between mental and physical first aid, particularly regarding boundaries. "Just as a physical first aider is not a doctor or a nurse, a mental health first aider is not a counsellor, therapist or a psychiatrist," he says. "Our ‘Role of the Mental Health First Aider' guidance document provides clear information on the role's responsibilities and boundaries - this is something we share with all employers that we work with and with all mental health first aiders.

The best person for the job

There are typically two ways that an employee can become a mental health first aider within an organisation, the first is to volunteer following an application process, the second is to be nominated or encouraged to attend by the employer. When it comes to company nomination, Hashimi says that he has often seen HR departments being the only ones trained up, which comes with its own challenges. Would all employees be comfortable approaching their HR department if they were struggling with mental health issues?

Watling believes it is important for organisations to identify the right people for the training course. "The problem is personalities," he says. "You have to identify the right people to be mental health first aiders, because in some cases organisations say ‘our managers will be', but everyone's management style is different and I think you're far better looking at people who have a level of empathy for the issues and can be trusted not to become personally involved."

When it comes to volunteering to attend first aid training, Farrell believes that there's a "good possibility that it's going to attract people with mental health issues themselves, who want to help others". These people may be able to demonstrate a level of empathy that others perhaps can't, but will need to be adequately supported, he explains. "There are cautions to be had," he says. "If you're going to expose people who are already vulnerable to more difficult situations and more complex mental health conversations, one has to be careful about how you do that; those people need to be supported."

Hashimi agrees, highlighting the benefit of having people with a history of mental health issues on the course. "It's a fine balance," he adds. "Having someone on the course with lived experience can be a real benefit to break down that stigma and improve the culture. If they're able to function and look after themselves, then we can assume that they should be able to give support and information to others, with the right training and support in place and a desire to become a first aider."

According to Blake, MHFA England recommends employers train a wide range of individuals. "It is important that first aiders represent the diversity of the organisation's workforce, from different seniority levels, locations, genders and ethnic backgrounds," he says.

"Employers should consider people who want to learn more about mental health to support others, whether they have lived experience of mental ill health or not. It is important that an organisation's mental health first aiders can maintain confidentiality as appropriate and demonstrate an ability to relate well to others."

Continued on page two...

[1] Mind