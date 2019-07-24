How will new ways of working impact productivity?

Barnett Waddingham’s 2018 Wellbeing survey found that 97% of employees thought a happy workplace is a productive workplace and 93% said happiness is a good proxy for wellbeing.

Paul Avis explores employee wellbeing at work and whether employers are willing to invest

An August 2018 poll suggests 70% of people would prefer the security of being a full-time employee over the flexibility of a gig contract (being paid to do a specific task).[1]

And while we hear about portfolio workers and the gig economy, there is a simple fact: ONS labour market statistics show 85% of UK workers are fully employed (including 7m part-time workers) and 15% (4.85m) are self-employed.[2] The ratio of employed to self-employed has not changed since 2015, despite the total number of people in employment rising by over a million in that time.

Additionally, the number of workers with second jobs has decreased in that time by almost 50,000 (comparing Sep-Nov 2015 to Sep-Nov 2018). The illusion of the new work types is not the reality of today's workforce. The implication of fewer people having two jobs is that they will hopefully be more productive and focused on the one they have.

Do employers want to invest in health and wellbeing?

Barnett Waddingham's 2018 Wellbeing survey found that 97% of employees thought a happy workplace is a productive workplace and 93% said happiness is a good proxy for wellbeing.[3]

What does that mean in the workplace? Employees feeling valued; that their work is appreciated; working jointly to overcome challenges; feeling they are working effectively and efficiently are all dynamics of happiness. Good physical and mental health is only part of the picture.

While wellbeing is very important to employees, only 21% believe their employer thinks it is and 73% of employees think they and their employer share responsibility for it. Jointly 13% of employees felt it should be either their or their employer's sole responsibility for wellbeing.

Employees believe their organisations derive the benefits of increased staff attraction, retention and productivity, and enhance their reputation when they invest in health and wellbeing. Why don't more employers invest? Around half of organisations have a strategy, but it clearly connects with employees.

In the 2018 Barnett Waddingham survey, there has been a 15% increase in those developing a strategy and a 4% increase in those planning to do so. While on the surface this implies an increasing appetite for health and wellbeing, there are barriers in place. The Willis Towers Watson research states that 74% of British employers are seeking to increase employee engagement over the next three years and differentiate their health and wellbeing from other organisations.[4]

Clearly the physical, mental, financial and social health of employees is something organisations are looking to address, but will anything happen? The UK's grand ambition is thwarted with 38% citing a lack of expertise (up 24% from 2017), 35% lack of resources and 34% a lack of time.[5]

What role can salary and benefits play in employee happiness?

A survey by Reward Gateway of over 2,000 UK employees found the less motivated an employee is, the more likely they are to value their salary as a motivator.[6]

Those who are not very motivated in their current job are most likely to say that they're motivated by their salary (41%) and good working relationships (37%). Those who class themselves as extremely motivated in their current job are most likely to say that they're motivated by job satisfaction (52%), followed equally by feeling respected, having a purpose and good working relationships (all 37%)

The research has uncovered the alarming effects that being unmotivated has on employees, including:

Mood worsens (60%)

Reduction in productivity levels (48%)

Declining mental health (46%)

Reduction in quality of work (40%)

Meanwhile, a quarter (26%) say their relationships with family and friends suffer and 1 in 5 admit to drinking more alcohol when unmotivated.

Conclusion

There is no silver bullet when it comes to boosting productivity within UK businesses. Each organisation needs to examine the issues facing their own workforce, ideally in consultation with workers themselves. This will form the basis of an action plan to build on what is being done well and mitigate what is not working where possible. Involving employees in this process will have the added benefit of improving engagement as they will feel they are being listened to and be able to see the direct results of their input in the changes made to the way the company operates. Enhancing engagement and dialogue in this way is the first step to improving productivity.

Paul Avis is marketing director of Canada Life Group Insurance