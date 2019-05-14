Is productivity a universal problem in the UK?

Paul Avis explores how there is no one-size-fits-all solution to fit the needs of employees

Employees tend to be a diverse bunch. Employers need to assess what their specific workforce challenges are and try to remedy them.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation estimates one in eight employees are working but living in poverty[1] and up to 60% of households in poverty include someone who is working.[2] In 2017, KPMG said 21% in the UK are still earning below the real living wage: an estimated 5.5 million employees are struggling to escape in-work poverty.[3]

Employers are responding to these challenges. The top elements being added to financial wellbeing programmes include money management and budgeting tools (66%), financial health assessments (66%), retirement estimate tools or calculators (63%) and financial literacy and skills education (59%).[4]

In 2018 the BBC issued research showing 30% of the typical salary for someone in their 20s was needed for a one-bedroom home in 65% of British postcode areas. Analysis showed a gross annual income of £24,800 would be needed for the average one-bedroom rental flat in England to be affordable under the 30% measure. The figure was £20,700 in Scotland and £17,600 in Wales.[5]

Around 25% of households are projected to be in private rented accommodation by 2021.[6] Think of it like this: you live in sub-standard accommodation. You have to deal with noisy neighbours and/or housemates. You share facilities and your housemates may or may not do their share of the chores. Then you have to go to work.

Buses and trains are expensive (and getting ever more so[7]) and not always reliable, rush hour congestion is unreasonable. By the time you get to work you are shattered and hacked off and there is obviously a queue for the coffee machine!

One 2014 survey on sleep said that employees with below-average sleep quality are 54% more likely to experience higher stress levels than those with average or above-average sleep quality.[8] The world's largest sleep study, of 40,000 people, recommended seven to eight hours of sleep to be most productive. Half the participants were typically sleeping less than 6.3 hours a night and had reduced cognitive ability and reasoning skills in comparison to healthier sleepers.[9]

How much personal support employers can provide when it comes to subjects like sleep is always an issue. On a company level, having a policy that no communications are acceptable outside working hours and setting up a running/walking club are tangibles that begin to help sleep-deprived employees and neither costs anything but time to introduce.

Another survey found the most productive European cities were those with excellent and affordable public transport.[10] A report on the survey stated that as UK cities "have had limited investment in their transport networks, they're not as productive as their continental peers". The evidence for the impact of transport on productivity is growing.

By listing your workforce's challenges, you can begin to address them. That may be a company bus, quiet areas or other initiatives.

Is productivity a young persons' issue?

Some daily challenges are not age-related. Sleep problems may be more likely to affect workers most likely to have young children, but congestion on the roads will not magically part for young or old.

Firstly, there are carers who can be of any age. It is believed an average of one in seven of the workforce is doing their day job and then a second job as a carer, which could soon rise as high as one in five. That is an average of five million people facing extra challenges which may distract them from work due to anxiety and fatigue. No-one should underestimate the challenges, often daily, this additional responsibility can bring.

In the middle is the so-called 'sandwich generation', caring for elderly parents and adult children at polar ends of the scale. Finding care homes and funding eldercare are issues at one end, and helping with house deposits or debt such as student loans at the other, meaning the sandwich generation, like carers, has additional work to do. Bringing this full circle, the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad' or ‘Son and Daughter' (and all other variants) means UK employees are funding an additional £4,000 per year for an average of three adults.[11]

The sandwich generation now numbers approximately 7.6 million in the UK. This is a significant portion of the workforce which, when squeezed, spells considerable consequences for the workplace from higher absence due to burnout to lost productivity from distraction.[12]

Conclusion

Poor productivity is the biggest problem facing the UK economy right now. We cannot rely on its steady increase as a country in the same way we once did. Ways to improve our output need fresh examination, with bold and innovative leadership taking centre stage.

Paul Avis is marketing director for Canada Life Group Insurance