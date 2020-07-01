An Audience With… is a filmed one-to-one interview designed to offer you the latest insight into market behaviour and strategy in the health and protection markets.
Access the links below for any of our previous interviews
Simplyhealth
Paul Robertson discusses the private medical insurance and cashplan markets with Simplyhealth's head of intermediary sales, Mike Wagg.
06 Jun 2013
Aetna International
An online interview with Aetna International's European Sales and Marketing Director Nic Brown.
21 Mar 2013
Ellipse and Jargon Free
John Richie, CEO of Ellipse and Steve Bee, owner of Jargon Free discuss the concept of Middleware and its effect on protection markets.
21 Mar 2013
Exeter Family Friendly
Andy Chapman, chief executive of Exeter Family friendly discusses his view of 2013's protection and health insurance markets.
10 Oct 2012
Ellipse
John Ritchie, chief executive of Ellipse talks to COVER editor Paul Robertson about why gender-neutral change was a "minor thing" for the provider and why advisers should stop intermediating.
24 Aug 2012