UK’s Financial Services Compensation Scheme
APFA: FSCS funding model better for advisers in long term
The Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) has said it hopes a new approach to funding the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) will mean lower overall contributions from advisers in the long term.
FSCS's new funding proposal would add millions to advisers levy
Advisers could face a higher levy from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) under proposals for a new funding model.
Biba "very concerned" about proposed FSCS cap rise
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) has raised concerns about the proposal to increase the financial cap on brokers' sub-class in the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) by 50% to £300m.
FSA consults on raising FSCS adviser class threshold
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has set out proposed changes to the funding of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
AIFA hits out at regulatory fee hikes
The Association of Independent Financial Advisers (AIFA) has hit out at "spiralling" fee rises from the Financial Services Authority (FSA), Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) and Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
FSCS spent nearly £400m on management expenses last year
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) spent nearly £400m on management expenses in the 2010/11 year as it took in nearly £1bn in levies and paid out over £535m in compensation.