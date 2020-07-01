UK Public Health
Public Health England publishes priorities for next five years
Public Health England (PHE) has set out its seven priorities for the next five years to improve public health.
Health budget delays worry English Councils
English Councils are frustrated over delays in announcing their funding allocations for public health responsibilities.
'Nightmare' NHS reforms will worsen health inequalities
Public health experts fear the government's plans to reform public health could be a "nightmare" that will make it harder to respond to emergencies and increase health inequalities.
Fuelling the workforce - Employee wellness programmes
What do employers worry about when it comes to their staff? Staff absence? Staff productivity? Attracting and retaining key staff? All of the above?