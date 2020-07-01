Summer Budget 2015
REVEALED: The health insurers passing on the IPT rise to employers
The vast majority of employers will be hit with the full force of the insurance premium tax (IPT) rise by health insurers, COVER's sister title WSB can exclusively reveal.
The IPT earthquake sending shockwaves to PMI sector
Fiona Murphy discusses how the shock increase to insurance premium tax contained in the Summer Budget will affect private medical insurance policies
Health Shield will absorb cost of IPT increase
Health Shield has announced that it will absorb the impact of the increase in the insurance premium tax (IPT) for members until the end of 2016.