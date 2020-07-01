Standard Life Healthcare
Amii warns PMI market to expect more mergers
The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (Amii) has warned that 2012 will be another tough year for the private medical insurance (PMI) sector.
PruHealth unveils new product range
PruHealth has revealed its first new product suite since purchasing Standard Life Healthcare last year.
Business as usual as Standard Life Healthcare sale completes
Discovery Holdings of South Africa has released short term plans as it complete the acquisition of Standard Life Healthcare, boosting PruHealth to one of the UK's larger private medical insurance (PMI) providers.