Social Issues
GPs struggling to push NHS prevention agenda
Offering lifestyle advice to patients without them getting defensive is difficult
Seven reasons to attend the COVER Summit this year
Our biggest Protection & Health Summit yet comes to Hilton London Bankside on 4 October
Sandwich generation in UK spread too thinly - LV=
Those caring for children and older relatives are under financial strain, research finds
CII reduces gender pay gap with targeted action plan
Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) publishes data along with guidance for employers
Government must 'adapt' to support ageing population - ONS
Half of baby girls born in 2066 are expected to live to 100, says ONS Living Longer report
Kathryn Knowles named as Insuring Women's Futures ambassador
320 signed up to CII's IWF ambassador network so far
Mental health at work becoming less taboo - BCC and Aviva
Survey by British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) and Aviva finds nearly a third of businesses have witnessed increased absence due to mental health
Nearly half aged 16 to 24 would not last longer than a month without income - ONS
'Industry must address misconceptions around protection', says Royal London
Government response to children's mental health green paper 'vague'
'Missed opportunity' with next steps response to consultation on 'Transforming Children and Young People's Mental Health Provision'
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson to close COVER Health & Protection Summit
Closing keynote address from multi-medal winning Paralympian plus full details of conference programme revealed
City Mental Health Alliance releases 'Thriving at Work' guide
Six core standards for best practice mapped against Stevenson Farmer review
Industry reaction: Protection exempt from mortgage loan means-testing - DWP
Providers supplying mortgage protection solutions alongside State benefits should 'keep it simple'
DWP: Mortgage protection pay-outs excluded from means-testing
Income from insurance covering mortgage payments disregarded when entitlement to benefits assessed
Two-in-five UK employees happy to work into old age - Canada Life
Almost half of employees believe flexible working and part-time opportunities are important to support an older workforce
MPs call for non-profit insurance 'premium' to fund social care
Housing, Communities and Local Government and Health and Social Care Committees' joint report suggests 'Social Care Premium' as a sustainable funding solution
FCA: Industry must improve 'access to insurance' for pre-existing medical conditions
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) publishes feedback from June 2017's Call for Input (Cfl) on Access To Insurance following 'high level of interest'
Dr Mitesh Patel: Dying with dignity
Early conversations about end-of-life care are crucial to ensure individuals living longer can make their own decisions, however right-to-die approaches vary all over the world
Three-in-four employees expect to work beyond 65 - Canada Life
Rising cost of living and poor savings putting extra pressure on households
Vitality enters long-term savings market
VitalityInvest designed to cater for people living longer but not saving enough
£500,000 govt funding for social care 'Action Plan'
'Carers Action Plan' launched by UK government to help carers - one-in-10 adults
Legal services has 'highest incidence' of mental illness
Five markets analysed for 'Benefits and Trends Survey 2018'
NAT welcomes ABI removal of HIV from CIC guidelines
National AIDS Trust (NAT) applauds Association of British Insurers (ABI) decision to exclude "discriminatory" wording
ONS: Improving anxiety levels stagnating
More needs to be done within the workplace to tackle wellbeing
Being mindful of mental health
Pulse Insurance's Torquil Mclusky discusses the stigma surrounding mental health, embracing mindfulness and how the industry can provide more inclusive access to cover