Sickness Absence Review
Autumn Statement: Public sector sickness absence review announced
The government is to conduct a review into sickness absence in the public sector.
A fifth of IP claims for mental health issues - L&G
Legal & General has revealed that mental health issues are the cause of nearly 20% of individual income protection (IP) claims it receives and is calling for government focus on mental health in the workplace.
Employers give mixed views on Fit for Work
Two thirds of employers plan to use the Fit for Work (FfW) service while 30% of HR managers are not aware of it, two surveys have found.
Fit for Work to begin national rollout next week
The Fit for Work (FfW) service is to begin its nationwide rollout programme next Monday.
Unum: Services like MAS should raise sickness absence awareness
Unum has urged the government to improve take-up of income protection (IP) through four key steps including channels such as the Money Advice Service (MAS) raising awareness of sickness absence.
Employers will embrace Sickness Absence Review - Jelf
The vast majority of employers are intending to embrace two key Government initiatives in the battle to combat sickness absence, Jelf Employee Benefits has said.
Independent sickness absence assessment service likely to be delayed
The government's new independent assessment service (IAS) for checking employees who have been off work through ill heath for more than four weeks is likely to be delayed.
Employers need to address cause not treat symptoms, says stress consultant
Employers need to address causes of problems in the workplace rather than treat the symptoms, a stress management consultancy has warned.
Work is 'fantastic place' to promote health - summit
Work is a "fantastic place" to help support public health issues and it is "ridiculous" for government to be expected to singularly tackle these problems, Dame Carol Black has said.
Listen before tax relief - Jelf
Jelf Employee benefits had urged government to listen to what employers need before making employee benefits tax-relief decisions.
Dame Carol Black to tackle absences at summit
Dame Carol Black will be speaking at a summit in London that will aim to recognise the world's healthiest workplaces.
Blog: "It was great news when the Coalition decided to..."
It was great news when the Coalition Government decided to look at what it could do to improve Britain's sickness absence record. It is an area of public policy that is important to get right if Britain is going to win the global race for business.
UK businesses spend hundreds of thousands on sick leave
UK businesses have been spending £620,000 every year on long-term employee sick leave, the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) has found.
Proactive employers profit as improving absence rates stall
The prolonged downward trend in employee absence rates has plateaued with long term sickness increasing, new research finds.
Interview - Andrew Tripp
This month, the AMII elected a new chair. Owain Thomas spoke to the outgoing - and often outspoken - Andrew Tripp after two years leading the organisation.
Healthcare tax break for employers is key to SAR success
Jelf has urged the government to target tax breaks for workplace healthcare provision at employers and argued such a move could produce an "entire culture shift".
Working hand in hand -sickness absence review
As the economic times send employee sickness rates upwards, what should brokers be doing with the Sickness Absence Review in mind? Philip Wood examines the facts.
Mental health benefit claimants jump by a third
More than a quarter of a million people are claiming Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) because of mental and behavioural disorders, research has revealed.
GPs rail against 'encouraging' people back to work
Doctors have hit back at proposals that would force them to encourage patients to stay in or go back to work as soon as possible.
Jelf brands absence of tax breaks for IP as 'madness'
Jelf has warned that many of the key recommendations of the Sickness Absence Review are unlikely to ever be realised and called its decision to ignore income protection (IP) as ‘madness'.
Benefit claim 'collusion' hides positives of work
Businesses and government need to issue a "clear and consistent message from the top that work is good for you", the co-author of the Sickness Absence Review has said.
Market views: Government interference
With white papers due this year on long-term care (Dilnot Review), sickness absence and also the Treasury's work on simple products, how much explicit help (not just macro changes to benefits and the NHS) would you want the government to give the industry?...
Interview - Jason Sadler
Jason Sadler of Cigna discusses his company's approach to healthcare with Paul Robertson.