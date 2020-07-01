Richard Verdin
Govt "enthusiastic" about protection market benefits - Verdin
The government is "enthusiastic" and "engaged" with the protection industry to support its attempts to cut welfare spending, according to Richard Verdin.
Aviva slashes GP reports
Aviva has reduced the number of doctor reports requested for life insurance applications by 60%.
Summer's never quiet
Well we are deep in the heart of the summer months and, while the insurance industry is rather quiet in terms of providers and intermediaries, many official bodies have seen fit, perhaps cynically, to use the last month to release research results and...