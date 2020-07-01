retirement age
Adviser reaction: IP vs rising retirement age
‘Turn this challenge into an opportunity’
IP policies falling short due to rising retirement age
‘Thousands’ affected
Friends Life offers family carer benefit and other enhancements
As part of changes to its income protection, Friends Life has announced a family carer benefit.
Nearly half of employers unaware of DRA exemption - GRiD
The ageing workforce is creating absence management issues for employers unaware of an exemption which can keep overall protection costs down, Group Risk Development (GRiD) has found.
Employee benefit packages set to change as workforce ages - Aviva
UK firms are already starting to see a change in their workforce demographics, prompting fears that ageing workforce health issues will affect their company, Aviva's annual Health of the Workplace report has found.
Workplace benefits should be age appropriate - Canada Life
Canada Life Group Insurance has highlighted the importance of age-appropriate benefits in the workplace.
Small brokers need to gear up for 2018 impact on Gip
Legal and General has reported half of group income protection queries have been about retirement age implications for benefits.
'Crass and stupid' removal of DRA leaves 'huge potential timebomb'
Abandoning the default retirement age was ‘crass and stupid' and has left a ‘huge potential timebomb for UK businesses', according to employment experts.
Default retirement age abolition thrown into doubt after ruling
Employers could have powers to forcibly retire employees at 65, the Supreme Court has ruled, throwing into doubt the abolition of the default retirement age.
Businesses unaware of group risk's DRA exemption
Employers are embracing the removal of the default retirement age (DRA) but the majority are unaware of the opt-out for group risk benefits.
Advisers not addressing DRA removal on protection needs - Avelo
More than half of advisers have yet to adjust their clients' protection needs in the wake of the removal of the default retirement age (DRA), according to Avelo.
L&G extends CI cover limit to age 70
Legal & General has extended its critical illness (CI) policy expiry age to 70 while allowing multiple claims for children.
Group benefits exception included in DRA removal
An exception for employers offering group risk benefits has been included in Government plans to scrap the default retirement age (DRA).
Group risk market needs 'fresh approach' - Jelf
A fresh approach is needed to generate growth in the group risk market and tackle the challenge of impending legislative changes, according to Jelf Group.
Canada Life unveils future webcasts
Canada Life is planning to produce a further series of focused broadcasts for its website.
Government cuts: The effect on protection and health sales
The Government has announced a policy of cutting across all departments. Peter Barnett assesses what this regime of a thousand cuts means for the protection and health intermediary
Canada Life unveils improvements for older workers
Canada Life has simplified the processes and requirements for firms whose employees wish to continue working beyond their Expected Normal Retirement Age (ENRA).
GRiD raises concerns over Retirement age review
The group risk industry has warned that Government plans to fast-track a review of the UK retirement age could lead to significant problems and expense for providers and clients if not undertaken correctly.