quantitative easing
BoE unleashes £50bn of QE in bid to get UK out of recession
The Bank of England (BoE) has extended its quantitative easing programme by £50bn, in a bid to get the UK economy out of recession.
MPC overrules King to hold QE at £325bn
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted five to four to maintain quantitative easing (QE) at £325bn this month, overruling the governor and three colleagues who called for further expansion.
Rising from the ashes?
As the housing market continues to struggle and the Bank of England Base Rate remains historically low, Matthew Wyles asks how long it will take for the economy to recuperate following these testing times.