Passport2Health
Passport2Health adds cancer cover to policies
Passport2Health has included cancer cover in its policies.
Interview: Frank Levine
Frank Levene, chief executive and founder of health insurance company Passport2Health UK, tells Nicola Culley about his innovative PMI product offering medical treatment abroad .
NHS looks abroad for UK funding
The government has invited high-profile NHS hospitals to set up profit-making branches abroad to raise UK funds and the service's international profile.
Growth in company-paid PMI policies may be short-lived - Passport2Health
Reported modest growth in company-paid PMI policies may be short-lived, Passport2Health has said.
Traditional PMI does nothing for financially squeezed - Passport2Health
Traditional PMI is doing nothing to help financially squeezed consumers, Passport2Health has said.