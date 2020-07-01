Passport2Health

Interview: Frank Levine
Interview: Frank Levine

Frank Levene, chief executive and founder of health insurance company Passport2Health UK, tells Nicola Culley about his innovative PMI product offering medical treatment abroad .

NHS looks abroad for UK funding
NHS looks abroad for UK funding

The government has invited high-profile NHS hospitals to set up profit-making branches abroad to raise UK funds and the service's international profile.