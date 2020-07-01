Palm Financial Care

How will the £75k care cap impact your business?

The government has set the care funding cap at £75,000. Most have criticised the move in that the cap is too high to benefit the majority of private funders, nor does it take accommodation costs into account. What are your views and how will it affect...

There has been very little clarity or certainty over funding in the social care White Paper response to the Dilnot report. What does this mean for financial services and its ability to support the gaping funding hole?

The answer to long-term care funding issues is ongoing with the Dilnot review central to industry debate. The FSA has published final guidance stating a qualification in long-term care will not be required of independent intermediaries post-RDR - what...

