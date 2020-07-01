Office of Fair Trading

Which? awarded 'super-complainant' status
Which? awarded 'super-complainant' status

Consumer group Which? is among four organisations awarded ‘super-complainant' status by the government, meaning it has the power to present complaints to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which must respond.

Providers hail OFT stand
Providers hail OFT stand

Health insurers have applauded the Office of Fair Trading's (OFT) decision to refer the operation of the private healthcare market to the Competition Commission (CC).

  • PMI
OFT review must be 'ramped up' - BIBA
OFT review must be 'ramped up' - BIBA

Health insurers and brokers have broadly supported the Office of Fair Trading's (OFT) view that the private healthcare market is ‘not working well for customers'.

  • PMI
OFT passes just one PMI complaint to FSA
OFT passes just one PMI complaint to FSA

Only one complaint about the structure of private medical insurance (PMI) contracts has been forwarded to the FSA by the Office of Fair Trading (OFT), COVER has learned.

  • PMI
Blog: The trouble with knees...
Blog: The trouble with knees...

The ongoing dispute between Bupa and surgeons' representative bodies is now on the verge of entering its fourth month and has earned the title "saga" at COVER.

  • PMI
Group PMI - Wishful thinking
Group PMI - Wishful thinking

The reform of the NHS is dominating many discussions in private healthcare circles, but Owain Thomas unearths another government initiative that could have a greater impact

Bupa pre-op reviews branded "potentially harmful"
Bupa pre-op reviews branded "potentially harmful"

Surgeons have condemned plans by Bupa to demand pre-operation second opinions as "unacceptable" and "potentially harmful to patients" while criticising the provider for not working alongside them.

  • PMI
Competition Commission confirms PPI sales ban
Competition Commission confirms PPI sales ban

The Competition Commission (CC) has confirmed the banning of payment protection insurance (PPI) sales at the point of credit sale for seven days and introduced a wide range of rules governing the product.

OFT will not examine PMI provider transparency
OFT will not examine PMI provider transparency

The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has confirmed that it will investigate the restrictions placed on practicing consultants by private medical insurers (PMIs) and healthcare providers.

  • PMI