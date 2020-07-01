Office of Fair Trading
Which? awarded 'super-complainant' status
Consumer group Which? is among four organisations awarded ‘super-complainant' status by the government, meaning it has the power to present complaints to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which must respond.
OFT calls for patient choice, competition and reform in dentistry market
The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has concluded the £5.73bn UK dentistry market is not always working in the best interests of patients.
PMI exclusions and open referrals targeted in Lords'
Questions have been tabled in the House of Lords' asking the government for its assessment of key elements of the private medical insurance (PMI) market.
Doctors demand investigation into PMI fee schedules
The British Medical Association (BMA) has called for the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) to extend its private healthcare market review to include insurers' fee schedules.
Private hospitals face tough year as PMI income falls
The coming year promises to be a tough one for the private healthcare sector, according to a new report from analyst Laing and Buisson.
Financial Conduct Authority should regulate consumer credit - FSCP
The Financial Services Consumer Panel has called for the new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to be given full responsibility for the regulation of retail financial services, including consumer credit.
OFT should consider healthcare trusts - Healix
The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) should consider healthcare trusts as the most transparent form of corporate private medical insurance (PMI), specialists have said.
Bupa defends open referrals after doctors' criticism
Bupa has hit back at claims by doctors that its open referrals process is ‘flawed on several levels' and limits patient choice.
PPI regulation threat to protection industry
An industry expert has called for greater engagement by the protection industry to prevent regulation of payment protection insurance (PPI) hurting the protection market.
Advisers and doctors demand PMI inclusion in market study
Doctors have called on the Competition Commission (CC) to expand the private healthcare market study to include the operations of private medical insurance (PMI).
Providers hail OFT stand
Health insurers have applauded the Office of Fair Trading's (OFT) decision to refer the operation of the private healthcare market to the Competition Commission (CC).
OFT refers private healthcare market to Competition Commission
The Office of Fair Trading has referred the private healthcare market to the Competition Commission (CC) and revealed a move by the FSA, ABI and health insurers to better inform customers.
OFT review must be 'ramped up' - BIBA
Health insurers and brokers have broadly supported the Office of Fair Trading's (OFT) view that the private healthcare market is ‘not working well for customers'.
Private health market 'not working well for consumers' - OFT
The private healthcare market ‘may not be working well for consumers', the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has said.
OFT passes just one PMI complaint to FSA
Only one complaint about the structure of private medical insurance (PMI) contracts has been forwarded to the FSA by the Office of Fair Trading (OFT), COVER has learned.
Blog: The trouble with knees...
The ongoing dispute between Bupa and surgeons' representative bodies is now on the verge of entering its fourth month and has earned the title "saga" at COVER.
Group PMI - Wishful thinking
The reform of the NHS is dominating many discussions in private healthcare circles, but Owain Thomas unearths another government initiative that could have a greater impact
Bupa pre-op reviews branded "potentially harmful"
Surgeons have condemned plans by Bupa to demand pre-operation second opinions as "unacceptable" and "potentially harmful to patients" while criticising the provider for not working alongside them.
Medical insurers strengthen fees control
Insurers are increasingly influencing private medical practice and threatening consultants with being taken off their books, doctors have said.
Market views: The FCA's view of future regulation
Can you see a change in focus for the FSA's replacement, following its renaming to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), rather than the previously suggested Consumer Protection and Markets Authority (CPMA)?
Competition Commission confirms PPI sales ban
The Competition Commission (CC) has confirmed the banning of payment protection insurance (PPI) sales at the point of credit sale for seven days and introduced a wide range of rules governing the product.
Simple products 'need baseline standards and govt approval'
Simple protection products need baseline standards and a goverment recognised stamp of approval, according to the chairman of trade body Protect.
Future regulation plans are industry's 'worst nightmare'
The proposed new regulatory structure is the industry's "worst nightmare", according to a respected regulation and insurance lawyer.
OFT will not examine PMI provider transparency
The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has confirmed that it will investigate the restrictions placed on practicing consultants by private medical insurers (PMIs) and healthcare providers.