NEST
Jelf announces AE integrated with group risk and healthcare
Jelf Employee benefits has launched a new auto-enrolment package which includes healthcare and group risk.
Planet Insurance: Freedom of choice is key
Group schemes or individual quotes? The choice makes for successful IP, writes Richard Walsh.
Will AE really boost group protection?
Paul Avis challenges the orthodoxy that automatic enrolment will also boost group protection sales.
Group risk will grow on back of auto enrolment
Almost three-quarters (72%) of advisers dealing with group risk believe auto-enrolment will present them with new business opportunities, as employers seek financial advice to ensure they are compliant with its regulations.
Group Income Protection: Time to rock the boat?
With many legislative changes in the works, the group risk market is hesitant at present. Owain Thomas examines the bigger picture of what is to come for group income protection.
Product development - A time to repair
When it comes to product development plans, health and protection providers need to stop repeating past mistakes and look to the future, says Wojciech Dochan.
Reinsurance: Longevity - Making the A grade
Ron Wheatcroft discusses how three reports published in September demonstrate the difficulties in funding an ageing society.
Around the world: New Zealand's KiwiSaver
With the National Employment Savings Trust (NEST) coming, the NZ government illustrates a low-cost approach to distributing protection products. Greg Becker explains
Interview - Mark Myers
The modest-sized British Friendly has giant plans for the IP market. Its CEO Mark Myers reveals all to Paul Robertson
Group Critical Illness: Squeezing the best out of a tight market
Businesses are seeing budgets stretched in many ways, but, as Owain Thomas found, advisers who are creative with solutions could produce a windfall for themselves in the group critical illness market
Size matters in future protection market - RGA
Only two scales of providers will succeed in the protection market as it becomes divided between massive multinationals and small nimble insurers, according to RGA.
Group risk - boosting the sector's image
The industry knows group risk benefits are valuable, but does anyone else? The sector needs an image boost to thrive, says Peter Fenner.
Market views: Workplace sales
Some providers are increasingly targeting workplace and employer based routes to market. Is this going to become more common and should advisers be doing more in this area?
NEST will not increase protection sales and Universal Credit will fail - Reform
The National Employment Savings Trust (NEST) will not provide a gateway to the selling of protection products, according to think tank Reform.
Blog: Is this as good as it gets for protection?
One of the most commonly cited reasons for poor protection sales is that most of the country is unaware of the availability of these products and what support they can provide.
NEST could increase group risk enrolment
NEST (the National Employment Savings Trust) could open the door to expansion of the group life market, according to new research.
Market views: Auto-enrolement - a gateway to new business?
The Pensions Bill has begun its reading in Parliament. Will the creation of the National Employment Savings Trust open the market to businesses never before involved in providing financial support to their employees and create opportunities for advisers...
All in one NEST?
The new scheme will change the employee benefits landscape, but as Peter Barnett points out, there will be winners and losers
Keeping up with Down Under
After four years with Swiss Re's Australia and New Zealand business, Russell Higginbotham believes the UK could import some ideas from the Australian life and health market
Blog: Climate of risk creates fertile ground for employee benefits
John Ritchie reviews the trends in employee benefits and looks ahead to its future growth.
Canada Life and IPTF target GIP growth with adviser seminars
Canada Life and the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) are launching a series of free seminars for advisers aimed at growing the group income protection (GIP) market.
Gen Re backs state community rated IP product
Gen Re has backed a community rated income protection (IP) product to compliment state benefits and called on the industry to add its support to the proposal.
Government cuts: The effect on protection and health sales
The Government has announced a policy of cutting across all departments. Peter Barnett assesses what this regime of a thousand cuts means for the protection and health intermediary