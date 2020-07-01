NEST

Market views: Workplace sales
Some providers are increasingly targeting workplace and employer based routes to market. Is this going to become more common and should advisers be doing more in this area?

All in one NEST?
The new scheme will change the employee benefits landscape, but as Peter Barnett points out, there will be winners and losers

Keeping up with Down Under
After four years with Swiss Re's Australia and New Zealand business, Russell Higginbotham believes the UK could import some ideas from the Australian life and health market