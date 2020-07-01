mortality tables
Rise in deaths from less common cancers
There was an increase of 2,700 in the number of deaths from less common cancers between 2010 and 2013, a report from Public Health England (PHE) and Cancer 52 has found.
Over 65s seven times more likely to develop melanoma
People over the age of 65 are about seven times more likely to develop malignant melanoma than 40 years ago, according to figures from Cancer Research UK.
NHS publishes surgeon data
NHS England has made available data on surgeons' performance with an increase in the number of surgeons in the data and surgeries covered.
Call for overhaul of mortality projection models
Mortality projection models are in need of a radical overhaul to ease insurers' funding problems and give them confidence when pricing future retirement income solutions, an influential new report argues.
New NHS mortality indicator announced but league tables will be ditched
A new nationwide method for calculating NHS mortality rates has been unveiled following a national review.