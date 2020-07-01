Masons Financial Planning
Critical knowledge
The critical illness market remains driven by definitions as 2015 sees insurers facing an ABI deadline and advisers with a need for 'complex' knowledge, writes Thomas Smith
Case study - Help to buy and protection cover
I am a protection and mortgage IFA with a few clients looking at Help to Buy. How can I arrange protection insurance for them such as life cover? I understand there have been difficulties in putting cover in place - is this the case, and what do I need...
Risk clinic: Protection products and commission
"I am a generalist IFA. How can I justify to my clients that protection products are still based on commission payments? A few of them have heard that most advisers now charge fees for financial advice and find it hard to get their head round the difference...
Case study: Protection claims statistics
"I'm an IFA who advises on protection. How can I use published claims statistics with clients? Is there an accepted sales technique for using such statistics? I'm also concerned about comeback of clients who might focus on percentage points and just want...
Market views: IP claims statistics
The industry can now boast a full set of claims statistics from all the major providers, following Friends Life publication of income protection figures. But how much work is there still to be done? And how realistically possible is complete standardisation...
Case study - valuing a small business
I have a client I speak to for individual protection matters. I discovered he also runs a small business. How do I, as an adviser, go about valuing his business for protection purposes and offer sound guidance?
Market views - Lifesearch's broker code of conduct
LifeSearch has recently released a code of conduct it would like all protection sellers to adhere to. Should there be such a code and what does it say about this market that it should originate from an intermediary rather than a provider?