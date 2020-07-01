markets
Don't grab market share - grow the market
The size of a market is transformed by the arrival of a product that meets consumer demand in that market, says Tom Baigrie.
Think globally...
Following his trip around some of the insurance worlds most developed markets, Mark Jones talks to Paul Robertson on the lessons learnt.
Planet Insurance
In July last year, the Pensions Institute of the Cass Business School published Death Shall Have No Dominion: Life Settlements and the Ethics of Profiting from Mortality.
Market Views
The FSA has published its RDR feedback statement. Will distinguishing between independent and sales advice, setting minimum qualifications for IFAs and introducing a standard for independent advice ‘reform the investment market' and increase confidence...