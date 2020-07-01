Libor
Chancellor confirms money for the NHS, GPs and carers
The Chancellor's Autumn Statement has confirmed the £2bn payment for the NHS announced at the weekend as well as more money for GPs and carers.
RBS fined £390m for 'widespread misconduct' over LIBOR
RBS has been fined a collective £391m for its role in the LIBOR scandal, with the FSA's investigation finding more than 200 "inappropriate" rate submissions.
Care home group sues Barclays for £37m over LIBOR rigging
A care home group is suing Barclays for £37m over the rigging of LIBOR in a landmark case which could force the bank to disclose the names of managers involved in the scandal.
Brussels to act over LIBOR scandal
Brussels is proposing new rules to prevent the manipulation of LIBOR as part of a crackdown in the wake of the rate-fixing scandal.