NHS outsourcing up but private healthcare down - LaingBuisson
The share of healthcare outsourced by the NHS to independent providers has increased from 5% in 2009 to 7% in 2014, according to LaingBuisson's Healthcare Market Review.
Group PMI: An increase in confidence
It's no secret that demand for PMI has declined in recent years. But as corporate firms regain their confidence, group PMI has much potential following a renewed focus on value for money. Fiona Murphy reports.
Cash plans: A future burden?
Company cash plans have experienced the most growth in recent years. But do issues around excess and how employers integrate these with traditional PMI policies mean they are heading for trouble? Fiona Murphy reports
Independent healthcare market flat but set for growth - LaingBuisson
Revenues generated by independent healthcare providers stood at steady at £40.5bn in 2012/13 (2011/12: £39.9bn) but should slowly grow LaingBuisson has found.
Individual PMI: Starting to show signs of recovery?
Fiona Murphy asks how the individual PMI market has fared over the past year and how it can combat lagging demand.
Employer paid cash-plans increase by 15.4% amid 'polarised' market
Take-up of employer funded cash-plans increased by 15.4% as ‘polarised trends' dominated the cash plan market, Laing and Buisson has revealed.
PMI markets show tentative recovery in corporate sales
Demand for health cover was solid in 2012 and the number of policies moved upward, according to healthcare intelligence provider Laing and Buisson.
Laing & Buisson to publish care home financials
Laing & Buisson has updated its directory of long-term care facilities with financial information, following the Department of Health announcement that the Care Quality Commission will now oversee financial stability of the largest care homes.
Providers still in dark about care homes performance, says Laing & Buisson
Care home providers need to be able to measure performance effectively, but are still in the dark in the ongoing absence of a government ratings system, Laing & Buisson has stated.
LTC levels set to become a political football- Laing & Buisson
The government's plan to introduce a £75,000 cap on care costs in 2017 will by no means remove the burden on private payers and their families, according to Laing & Buisson.
Record numbers are paying for their own care - Laing & Buisson
Dilnot proposals will ease the long-term care funding gap but it will not remove it as a record number of care homes residents are continuing to pay for their own care, Laing & Buisson has stated.
Laing & Buisson builds LTC care homes comparison tool
Laing & Buisson has launched a care homes comparison product in a bid to fill the void made by the termination of the Care Quality Commission's star rating system in 2010.
Workplace stress: under pressure
In the modern workplace stress is no longer a peripheral matter. Philip Wood notes it can be key in making a sale to an employer.
Long-term care funding slipping further away from "fair"
Care home funding is slipping further away from "fair" cost levels and ability to invest in long-term care, Laing & Buisson research has shown.
The PMI Market - Condition critical
While demand for private health cover may be stabilising overall, ‘very difficult times' are predicted for individual policies. Nicolas Culley finds innovation and customer service are key in fighting the channel's decline.
All eyes on corporate cash plans
The health cash plan market seems to be in a bit of a David and Goliath situation.
Insurers seek cost-efficiencies from hospitals and consultants
Lack of private medical cover growth has spurred insurers to look for cost-efficiencies from hospitals and consultants, Laing and Buisson has reported.
Growth in company-paid PMI policies may be short-lived - Passport2Health
Reported modest growth in company-paid PMI policies may be short-lived, Passport2Health has said.
PMI penetration hits lowest rate in 20 years - Laing and Buisson
Overall penetration of the UK population by private medical cover has hit the lowest rate in more than 20 years while employer-paid cash plans buck the downward trend, Laing and Buisson has reported.
Private growth in NHS sector strong despite cuts - Laing & Buisson
Despite elimination of most references to ‘competition' in last spring's Health & Social Care Bill, independent care providers are increasing their share of state-funded provision.
A new strategy for AMII - analysis
As AMII welcomes new Chairman Wayne Pontin, Vice-Chair Brian Walters outlines what the Association's future holds
Private hospitals face tough year as PMI income falls
The coming year promises to be a tough one for the private healthcare sector, according to a new report from analyst Laing and Buisson.
Self pay LTC on the rise - Laing and Buisson
According to Laing & Buisson efforts to divert demand away from care homes appear to be running out of steam as the proportion of private payers rises.
Cost of cancer to soar by two thirds in next decade
Britain will be facing a bill of more than £15bn a year to diagnose and treat cancer in ten years time, new research has suggested.