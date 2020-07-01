Laing Buisson

Group PMI: An increase in confidence
It's no secret that demand for PMI has declined in recent years. But as corporate firms regain their confidence, group PMI has much potential following a renewed focus on value for money. Fiona Murphy reports.

Cash plans: A future burden?
Company cash plans have experienced the most growth in recent years. But do issues around excess and how employers integrate these with traditional PMI policies mean they are heading for trouble? Fiona Murphy reports

Laing & Buisson to publish care home financials
Laing & Buisson has updated its directory of long-term care facilities with financial information, following the Department of Health announcement that the Care Quality Commission will now oversee financial stability of the largest care homes.

The PMI Market - Condition critical
While demand for private health cover may be stabilising overall, ‘very difficult times' are predicted for individual policies. Nicolas Culley finds innovation and customer service are key in fighting the channel's decline.