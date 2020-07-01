Japan
FCA launches fintech co-operation with Japan
Follows deal with Canada
Around the world:The life-saving tablet
The much-loved tablet device now has a fast-growing role as an all-in-one sales tool for life insurance distributors, especially in Japan. Amy Friedman explains.
Around the World: Japanese insurer grows and thrives online
A Japanese insurer is reaping the rewards of embracing the technological revolution, writes Greg Goodfliesh.
Tanzania: Creating a market in the mobile world
For many in the third world, micro-insurance is where their protection purchasing history will start, and maybe this is where many should start in the developed world too? Greg Becker looks to Tanzania.