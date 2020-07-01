insurance law
CIExpert on Guardian FS launch
'Guardian's full-scale entry is bound to shake up the market,' says CIExpert
Johnny Timpson: 35 years of critical illness
Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson reviews the 35 years since critical illness cover was introduced
'Outdated' Insurable Interest Bill redrafted for life
Bill broadened to include insurable interest in cohabitants, group schemes and trusts
CIExpert on Guardian's critical illness conditions
Simplifications for heart attack, stroke and cancer (and more) with exclusions removed