UK welfare reform legislation could be devastating - Scottish BMA
The Scottish BMA is concerned UK welfare reform legislation will lead to poorer health in Scotland.
Over a third have Incapacity Benefit withdrawn on reassessment - DWP
More than one third of people going through Incapacity Benefit reassessment have been found to be fit for work, according to the first set of official statistics released today.
Govt set to bulldoze welfare reforms through Lords
The government looks set to force through its controversial welfare reforms without giving the House of Lords a chance to readdress the amendments it made.
'Myth buster' factsheet highlights tougher ESA rules
The Disability Benefits Consortium (DBC) has produced a ‘myth buster' factsheet issuing a stark warning for potential future claimants about the realities of the impending welfare reforms.
ESA claimants most unhappy with Job Centre experience
Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) claimants are the most dissatisfied with their service from the Job Centre, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
Govt penalises thousands on ESA
More than 11,000 benefit sanctions were imposed on Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) claimants between June last year and the end of May.
LV= pays 93% of IP and CI claims
LV= paid 93% of its income protection (IP) and critical illness (CI) claims in the year to the end of June.
Disability charity slams benefits assessment after MPs report
Disability rights campaigners have hit out at a report by MPs which concluded the process used to decide claimants' eligibility for benefits is working well.
Only a quarter of ESA benefit claims granted
Only a quarter (24%) of people applying for Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) are found sick or disabled enough to be awarded the benefit, according to latest government statistics.
Bloggers to live on £95 weekly ESA payment
Unum is challenging six UK bloggers to live on Employment Support Allowance (ESA) for one week to highlight the importance of workers protecting their income.
"Impressive start" to welfare reform - think tank
The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) think tank has applauded the government's first year of welfare reform calling it "an impressive start".
MPs demand scrapping of controversial welfare reforms
MPs have condemned some of the coalition's most controversial plans for welfare reform and called for them to be scrapped in two early day motions (EDMs).
Third of reassessed IB claimants found fit for work
A third of incapacity benefit (IB) recipients being reassessed for Employment and Support Allowance are being found too sick to work at all, according to government statistics.
Cancer patients excused from work capability assessments
Cancer sufferers awaiting chemotherapy and those between courses will now be treated the same as patients already receiving treatment when claiming Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).
Blog: Statistical abuse - The Employment and Support Allowance
The new ESA statistics are being abused but, says Owain Thomas, they could spur IP sales.
WCAs are 'considerable shift in threshold' for sickness benefit claimants
Sickness benefit claimants are ‘not well prepared' for Work Capability Assessments (WCA) that decide their eligibility, an investigation has revealed.
Welfare claimants who refuse training could lose benefits
Benefit claimants who refuse to take up the offer of a training course could have their payments stopped, according to government plans.
Government cannot recover erroneous benefit overpayments
The government can not recover overpayments of social security benefits through the courts where the claimant is not at fault, the country's top court has ruled.
Employers fear sickness benefits review
Employers are increasingly concerned about the potential impact of the government's review of sickness benefits, according to new research.
'Impersonal' and 'mechanistic' work assessments to be made fairer
Work Capability Assessments (WCA) for those claiming Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) are to be made ‘fairer' and ‘more effective' following an independent review.
Welfare benefit problems surge - Citizens Advice
Sickness and disability benefit claims problems are seeing a huge surge in volumes, according to the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB).
L&G - Insurance can help bring benefit reforms
Legal & General has applauded the "laudable ambitions" of today's 21st Century Welfare consultation paper and believes the protection industry is the perfect partner to assist the Government in welfare reform.
Sick benefit recipients could be forced back to work
Benefit claimants currently too sick to work could face losing their payments if they do not go back into employment.
Single state benefit proposal bodes well for protection industy
A single state benefit could be moving a step nearer today with the publication of a consultation paper on the future of the welfare state.