IMG Europe releases short term IPMI plan and upgrades GlobalFusion plan
IMG Europe has announced GlobeHopper, a short-term international travel and expatriate medical insurance plan range for individuals, families and groups.
Case study - IPMI
My firm has broadened out to offer international private medical insurance advice. Global marketing has pulled overseas clients into the business, many of whom are Russian. For those that do not speak English, what support can I offer in helping them...
Top Middle-eastern and Asian hospitals have monopoly on iPMI cost
Consistently high margins in middle-eastern and Asian top hospitals are significant barriers in the otherwise buoyant international PMI market, IMG Europe has said.
International PMI - Life's a beach
For those seeking a break from the norm, Owain Thomas discovers the IPMI market is both growing strongly and increasingly dynamic
Data sharing scheme tackles PMI fraud
The Association of International Medical Insurance Providers (AIMIP) has agreed a deal to help cut fraud throughout the private medical insurance (PMI) sector.