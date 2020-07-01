green paper
Govt. push for illness prevention is 'watershed' moment
'Prevention is better than cure' approach to health sets new agenda
MPs call for non-profit insurance 'premium' to fund social care
Housing, Communities and Local Government and Health and Social Care Committees' joint report suggests 'Social Care Premium' as a sustainable funding solution
How can the government address social care funding?
With another green paper consultation on the cards, Richard Walsh examines the state of NHS funding, whether we're at a tipping point and the key questions that need to be addressed when covering social care costs.
Planet Insurance: Long-term care
The politics of long-term care funding has become very contentious in the run up to the election and the debate has moved from a relatively rational debate on options for the future to emotive political point scoring.