First Complete
Brokers 'must revisit' mortgage books and protection needs before 2017
With £28bn coming off fixed rates before the end of the year, First Complete and Pink are urging brokers to check their back books and make sure consumers understand their remortgaging options before the end of the year.
Security conscious: Having cover to keep you safe as houses
Accident, sickness and unemployment cover is not just a product of insurance, says Toni Smith
New Year's wish to narrow the protection gap
First Complete's Toni Smith explains why her New Year's wish is to narrow the protection gap and how the industry can look at ways of achieving this.
First Complete launches private medical insurance panel
Mortgage network First Complete has launched a panel of nine private medical insurance (PMI) providers for its broker members to use with clients.
Market view: Will the MMR result in more protection business?
Does the Mortgage Market Review (MMR) and subsequent change in the mortgage market present opportunities for protection advisers?