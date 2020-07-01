Economic Climate
UK to post strongest growth in G7 - report
The UK economy will grow faster in 2014 than any other G7 economy, while low wage rises will ensure interest rates do not rise until next year, an influential report has forecast.
'Unsustainable' London house prices rise 25%
House prices in London have risen by more than a quarter in the last year, with some now describing the capital's property market as ‘unsustainable'.
Neil Woodford: Rate rise now could be 'very destabilising' for economy
A hike in the base rate of as little as 0.25% would have a much greater impact on the disposable incomes of highly indebted consumers, potentially threatening the UK's recovery, Neil Woodford has said.
Carney tells UK rates may rise this year
The governor of the Bank of England has told the UK to prepare for a potential rise in interest rates this year.
Business lobby groups hail brighter UK economy
The UK economy is in good health, suggest two major business lobby groups, the CBI and the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).
UK unemployment falls to five-year low
Unemployment in the UK fell to 2.24m in the three months to February, the lowest level since March 2009.
GB has 'ongoing trend towards households feeling financially vulnerable' - Genworth
Twice as many British households are deemed ‘financially vulnerable' as ‘financially secure', while more than half of households have experienced financial difficulties in last twelve months, a global survey has found.
UK will be fastest growing G7 economy this year - IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its UK GDP forecast and now predicts the country will see stronger growth than any other G7 economy this year.
UK recovery 'yet to be secured', warns BCC
Policymakers risk the UK economic recovery stalling if they fail to address its "undue reliance" on consumer spending, the British Chambers of Commerce has said.
Expect any base rate increases to be gradual - MPC
Monetary Policy Committee members predict any rise in the Bank base rate, currently at 0.5%, which occurs over the next two to three years will be gradual.
UK inflation drops below 2% for the first time since 2009
The UK inflation rate dropped to 1.9% in January, marking the first time it has fallen below the Bank of England's target of 2% since November 2009.
Carney ties rate rise to recovery of UK businesses
Britain must see a business recovery before interest rates can begin to rise, according to Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England.
Annual UK GDP growth hits six-year high after Q4 figures
UK GDP rose by 0.7% in Q4, according to an initial estimate from the Office for National Statistics, with growth for the year as a whole rising at its fastest rate since 2007.
Spending Review:Osborne saves state pension from welfare cap
Chancellor George Osborne has said he will cap the country's welfare budget each year for the next four years from April 2015 - but the state pension will not be included.
UK inflation jumps to 2.7% in May
UK CPI inflation rose from 2.4% to 2.7% in May, according to the Office for National Statistics, a larger than expected rise driven by transport and clothing costs.
NIESR: UK economy grows 0.6% in the three months to May
Quarterly growth of 0.9% projected
IMF urges BoE to keep interest rates low until recovery 'reaches full momentum'
Households and businesses should be told that borrowing costs will remain at rock-bottom levels until the economy is motoring again, the International Monetary Fund has said.
UK to escape triple-dip recession:NIESR
The UK will narrowly escape a triple-dip recession with economic growth for Q1 forecast to be 0.1%, acccording to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research(NIESR).
Second estimate puts UK GDP unchanged at -0.3% in Q4
UK GDP contracted 0.3% in the last quarter of 2012, according the second reading of the data.
Carney 'will risk higher inflation to boost growth'
Incoming Bank of England (BoE) governor Mark Carney intends to place economic growth at the top of his priority list when he takes on his new role.
UK at risk of 'triple dip' as GDP falls 0.3% in Q4
UK GDP contracted 0.3% in the final quarter of 2012, a worse than expected figure that raises the spectre of a triple-dip recession.
King: UK GDP may contract again in Q4
Bank of England governor Mervyn King has said the UK economy may contract once again in the fourth quarter of 2012 despite moving out of recession in Q3.
UK will 'return to growth' in second half
The UK will return to growth in the second half of the year fuelled by consumer spending power despite exports continuing to disappoint, according to Ernst & Young's latest forecast.
Olympics help lift UK out of recession - NIESR
The UK is out of recession and had its strongest quarter in two years over the three months to September, according to NIESR.