Economic Climate

UK inflation jumps to 2.7% in May
UK CPI inflation rose from 2.4% to 2.7% in May, according to the Office for National Statistics, a larger than expected rise driven by transport and clothing costs.

UK to escape triple-dip recession:NIESR
The UK will narrowly escape a triple-dip recession with economic growth for Q1 forecast to be 0.1%, acccording to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research(NIESR).

UK will 'return to growth' in second half
The UK will return to growth in the second half of the year fuelled by consumer spending power despite exports continuing to disappoint, according to Ernst & Young's latest forecast.