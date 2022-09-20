Dr Anne Lepetit

Cigna Europe taps Dr Anne Lepetit as medical director

PMI

Cigna Europe taps Dr Anne Lepetit as medical director

Dr Anne Lepetit takes on role

clock 20 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Provider shortlists announced

14 September 2022 • 3 min read
02

COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Intermediary shortlists announced

15 September 2022 • 3 min read
03

CII 'activist' demands answers on body's financial status

16 September 2022 • 3 min read
04

Mini budget for tax cuts and energy plans expected next week

16 September 2022 • 1 min read
05

Employers warn of expected financial difficulties for staff

15 September 2022 • 1 min read