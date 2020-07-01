DLA
National Audit Office criticises DWP benefits handling
The National Audit Office has criticised the government's handling of the introduction of Personal Independence Payments, which will replace Disability Living Allowance for working age people.
Disability benefit changes delayed
The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed it is to delay the roll-out of the controversial new benefit, Personal Independence Payments (PIP) to disabled people.
Around the world - French LTC
As the spotlight focuses on long-term care, Greg Becker asks if the French can offer a funding solution apart from immediate needs annuities.