Dilnot Commission
Dilnot calls for reforms to chaotic long-term care approach
Sir Andrew Dilnot has revisited Britain's long-term care system, describing it as 'absolute chaos' while discussing implications and reforms for the government, insurance market and pensioner benefits.
Caring for an ageing population
Deepak Jobanputra explains what advisers need to know about the ageing population
Social care funding warning from white paper
Social care budget reductions could lead to rising levels of unmet need a white paper from the International Longevity Centre-UK's Centre for Later Life funding has warned.
Care cap 'uncertainty' stressed as Partnership sales drop 35%
Partnership's new business sales for its care products have fallen by 35% due to the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) and 'uncertainty' over the care cap.
Scrap the care cap - UNISON
Influential groups are lobbying for the cap on social care costs to be scrapped ahead of committee stage discussions in the House of Lords.
Widespread apathy about protection is huge risk to UK, Zurich warns
PPI controversy, opaque financial services and lack of trust in the industry are key barriers to widespread apathy about insurance protection, pensions and savings, Zurich has warned.
Advisers will come 'centre stage' in LTC reforms- Norman Lamb
Financial advisers will be ‘centre stage' in the future long-term care system, according to the minister for care and support.
Coalition mid-term review set to announce long-term care plans
Long-term care cost plans will be announced by the Coalition today when it issues its Mid-Term Review.
Paul Burstow to move Dilnot debate forward
Former care services minister Paul Burstow will be speaking at an event in the House of Commons on 8 January to launch the findings of a report on the future of long-term care.
Care and Support Bill consultation: Emphasis on advice and Dilnot needed
There has been a "strong desire" among respondents to the draft Care and Support Bill to emphasise the need for advice on long-term care.
Long-term care funding slipping further away from "fair"
Care home funding is slipping further away from "fair" cost levels and ability to invest in long-term care, Laing & Buisson research has shown.
Jeremy Hunt needs to take speedy action - Kames Capital
Jeremy Hunt's Dilnot comments are "very welcome" but individuals are still left in limbo, Kames Capital has said.
Health secretary backs Dilnot care cap
The coalition will introduce the £35,000 cap on social care costs as recommended by the Dilnot "as soon as" it is able, the health minister said today.
Government's Dilnot U turn "questionable"
The Government leak that the Coalition had changed its mind on the Dilnot Commission's funding reform has been called questionable and a possible disaster.
planet Insurance - Why delaying Dilnot is right
Coverage of the Government's response to the Dilnot Commission Report has been pretty negative because it has delayed a decision until the nest comprehensive spending review -Good says Richard walsh
Analysis: Long term care paper is not the finished article
Fiona Murphy asks whether the white paper on long-term care is effective enough and what more needs to be done
Actuaries approve White Paper and Funding report
The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries have noted that both the White Paper and the Progress Report are recommending integration of the different support services, such as nursing care and social care and added that this could make savings without affecting...
Advisers can claim victory in LTC Funding Report - Partnership
Partnership has claimed a victory for financial advice in the Progress Report on Funding reforms, released today.
White paper analysis - Peter Barnett
Does the Social care White paper tackle the Crisis in Social Care? Peter Barnett asks the questions
Dilnot's caps will happen "if way can be found" - Funding Report
The progress report on funding reform, published alongside the white paper on social care today, has said a funding model based on principles outlined by the Dilnot Commission will only happen if a way to pay for it can be found.
Government right to delay LTC solution?
The Dilnot Commission's recommendations on long term care (LTC) are not the only course of action and the Government is being overly criticised in the run up to next month's White Paper on social care, Partnership has said.
Adopt Dilnot or lose services councils warn
Failure to reform the long term care (LTC) system could force the closure of parks, libraries and public toilets the leaders of every major council in England and Wales have warned.
Advisers want to see more LTC products but are failing to advise
Nearly three quarters of advisers (71%) believe providers should create new prefunded long term care products, but more IFAs need to advise in this sector, a free Defaqto research paper has found.
MPs launch inquiry into adult social care
MPs from the All Party Local Government group have launched an inquiry examining the future of care provision, answering questions thrown up by the Dilnot Commission report.