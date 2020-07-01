Department of Work and Pensions
ABI calls for Universal Credit vs income protection clarification
Following New Policy Institute report
Most employers unaware of Fit for Work service
Over 75% of employers and 60% of GPs are not aware of the new Fit for Work service, research for Cigna UK HealthCare Benefits (Cigna UKHB) by YouGov has found.
Govt accepts need for WCA investigation
The government has accepted a recommendation to investigate the increase in the number of sick or disabled people sent by Work Capability Assessments (WCA) to a Support Group.
Fall in numbers of long-term sick
The number of people who were off work with long-term sickness fell by 12,000 in the October-December period 2014 compared with a year earlier.
'Older workers' champion' scheme announced
"Champions" for older workers to support them returning to work if they're unemployed has been announced by the Department for Work and Pensions.
Access to Work programme helping 'only a minority' - MPs
The Access to Work (AtW) programme is helping only a minority of the disabled people it could benefit the Work and Pensions Select Committee has warned.
Online applications for carers' allowance
The government has launched an online application system for the Carer's Allowance in a bid to make applications easier.
Govt to pilot additional schemes for ESA claimants
The government has announced pilot schemes to get more disabled people and people with long term medical conditions into employment.
NHS support for workplace health schemes in five year plan
The NHS will offer help and support for workplace incentives to promote employee health and cut sickness-related unemployment.
Employment and Support Allowance needs fundamental redesign - MPs
Flaws in the Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) are so grave that simply re-branding the the Work Capability Assessment (WCA)) by appointing a new contractor will not solve the problem, the Work and Pensions Committee has said.
DWP publishes new benefit rates
The department of Work and Pensions has published the Social security benefits up-rating for 2014 in a written Ministerial Statement.
Compulsory medicals for sick ESA claimants
People on sickness benefits will be required to have regular meetings with healthcare professionals or face losing benefits - in a two-year pilot scheme in central England, beginning in November.
Fraud crackdown saved taxpayers £6.5bn, says minister
Measures to cut fraud saved the taxpayer £6.5bn last year, the government has said.
Final roll out of benefit cap today
Following the successful roll-out across the majority of the country, the benefit cap starts today in the final council areas.
First tranche of benefit cap implemented in London
The benefit cap has been implemented in 4 London areas, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).
DWP to launch PIP mobility consultation
The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced a further consultation on the mobility component of the new disability benefit, Personal Independence Payment (PIP.)
Return to work: GMC drops GP's obligation
The General Medical Council has eased requirements for doctors to encourage long-term patients to go back to work.
Tenet launches industry training college for new advisers
Tenet has launched a ‘Graduate Foundation College' pilot pre-employment and internship programme.
DWP revisits work capability assessments with GPs
According to Disability Rights UK, the Government has admitted it is discussing with GPs how to introduce a reporting mechanism for work capability assessments.
NHS reforms high on agenda for BMA annual conference
NHS reforms, workforce planning and threats to medical training will be key topics for more than 500 UK doctors and medical students at the BMA annual conference this month.
Nearly half failing sickness benefit assessments - DWP
Thousands on sickness benefits have been found fit to work and will receive no further support under welfare system reforms.
Contribution based ESA to pay out for just 12 months
From 30 April people who are able to get back into the workplace will get contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (ESA (C)) for a maximum of 12 months.
Govt already targeting sick and disabled as welfare reforms passed
The government's controversial welfare reforms have received Royal Ascent and so been adopted into law.
Mental health benefit claimants jump by a third
More than a quarter of a million people are claiming Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) because of mental and behavioural disorders, research has revealed.