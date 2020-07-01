COVER Excellence Awards 2017
COVER Excellence Awards 2017 - Winners supplement out now
The official supplement of this year's COVER Excellence Awards is available to read now as an eBook.
COVER Awards 2017: A moment with... Aegon
Stephen Crosbie, protection director of Aegon, talks about winning the Best Individual Life Insurance prize at this year's COVER Excellence Awards.
COVER Awards 2017: A moment with... Aviva
Lisa Yates, Aviva's intermediary account lead - corporate & business solutions, talks about winning the Best Group Critical Illness prize at this year's COVER Excellence Awards.
COVER Awards 2017: A moment with... iPipeline
Stephanie Hydon, national account manager at iPipeline, talks about winning the Best Technology Provider prize at this year's COVER Excellence Awards.
COVER Awards 2017: A moment with... Health Shield
Jonathan Burton, CEO of Health Shield, talks about winning the Best Cash Plan prize at this year's COVER Excellence Awards.