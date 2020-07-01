compulsion
LV= says compulsory protection could 'decimate' market
Provider LV= has said it hopes protection will not be made compulsory because it could leave individuals who need comprehensive cover under-insured.
Anti-compulsion voices "defeatist" - PruProtect
PruProtect has called critics of its desire for protection to be made compulsory as being "defeatist" and argued that the need is "very clear".
PruProtect calls for protection to be compulsory
PruProtect has called for protection insurance to be made compulsory and said it is already seeing signs of advisers switching to protection to anticipate the Retail Distribution Review (RDR).