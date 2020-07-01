Competition Commission
NHS changes proposed following five year plan
Changes to the commissioning and regulation of health services are needed following the NHS five year forward view.
CMA appoints firm to provide information on private healthcare and fees
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has approved arrangements proposed by the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) to establish an organisation which will make private healthcare information available via an independent public website....
Healthcare Market Review will not extend the market - Capita Employee Benefits
Savings as a result of today's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) final report into the private healthcare market are likely to be absorbed by employers, rather than benefit employees through wider cover, Capita Employee Benefits' analysis shows....
Insurers promise to pass healthcare competition savings on to customers
Private medical insurers (PMIs) are promising to pass on any savings made from the Competition and Market Authority's (CMA) final remedies for the private healthcare market to customers.
CMA eases demands on hospital groups in private healthcare review
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is reducing some of its demands on private healthcare providers and practitioners to address lack of competition and consumer detriment issues in the market.
'Long overdue' CC remedies will 'improve' PMI market -AMII
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has praised what it described as ‘long overdue' recommended changes to the private healthcare market.
Hospital groups furious at CC announcement
Provisional recommendations by the Competition Commission are ‘clearly wrong' private hospital groups have said, adding that they will take steps to contest the recommendations if they appear in the final report.
Competition Report a win for customers - Bupa
New Competition Commission proposals to shake up the private healthcare sector are a move forward for customers, who should see a financial benefit, Bupa has said.
CC compels fee transparency and bans incentives in private healthcare
Private healthcare providers will be compelled to provide greater information on the quality and cost of treatments being offered to private patients and insurers.
BMI Healthcare warns on Competition Commission impact
BMI Healthcare has warned over the potential impact of the Competition Commission's investigation into the UK Private Medical Insurance (PMI) market and said the group will defend its position against any ‘unnecessary or disproportionate remedies.'
Court rules Competition Commission treatment of private hospitals 'unfair'
Private hospital groups have been unfairly blocked from defending themselves by the Competition Commission (CC), a Competition Appeals Tribunal has ruled.
Competition Commission: The remedies
The Competition Commission (CC) has recommended a ban on consultant incentive schemes and called for greater transparency and price controls following its investigation into the private healthcare market.
Private patients pay for lack of competition - Competition Commission
Private Medical Insurance (PMI) premiums are higher than necessary as private hospitals face little competition in local areas across the UK, the Competition Commission (CC) has found.
Planet Insurance - PMI and The Competition Commission
The Competition Commission is examining the private health sector. Richard Walsh investigates
Lack of MAS PPI comparison tables proving "very difficult" - ABI
The Money Advice Service (MAS) is still in discussions with the Competition Commission regarding the lack of Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) comparison tables on its website, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has reported.
62% of the industry is concerned about short-term IP
The protection industry has said it is concerned that short term income protection is simply a new style of accident, sickness and unemployment cover, according to a poll.
Competition Commission publishes issues statement
The Competition Commission (CC) has published an issues statement as part of its market investigation into privately-funded healthcare services.
Answer to protection gap not product specific - ABI
Short-term income protection is only part of the answer to the protection gap, the ABI has said.
Insurers welcome healthcare market's referral to Competition Commission
Private medical Insurers (PMI) have endorsed the Office of Fair Trading referring the UK healthcare market to the Competition Commission and said they will take an active part in investigations.
OFT refers private healthcare market to Competition Commission
The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has referred the privately funded healthcare market to the Competition Commission for investigation.
28% of mortgage brokers ignorant of POS ban for protection products
More than a quarter of mortgage advisers are unaware that from 6 April 2012 they will not be allowed to sell accident, sickness and unemployment (ASU) style insurance products, including PPI and MPPI, at the point of sale of a mortgage, according to LV=....
Doctors demand investigation into PMI fee schedules
The British Medical Association (BMA) has called for the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) to extend its private healthcare market review to include insurers' fee schedules.
Private hospitals face tough year as PMI income falls
The coming year promises to be a tough one for the private healthcare sector, according to a new report from analyst Laing and Buisson.
Planet Insurance - the OFT and PMI
Happy new year, and some potentially good news on PMI premiums.