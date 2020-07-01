Competition Commission

Hospital groups furious at CC announcement
Provisional recommendations by the Competition Commission are ‘clearly wrong' private hospital groups have said, adding that they will take steps to contest the recommendations if they appear in the final report.

BMI Healthcare warns on Competition Commission impact
BMI Healthcare has warned over the potential impact of the Competition Commission's investigation into the UK Private Medical Insurance (PMI) market and said the group will defend its position against any ‘unnecessary or disproportionate remedies.'

Competition Commission: The remedies
The Competition Commission (CC) has recommended a ban on consultant incentive schemes and called for greater transparency and price controls following its investigation into the private healthcare market.

